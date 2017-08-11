The Chicago White Sox got a glimpse into their future Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Top MLB prospect, Yoan Moncada, played hero for the first time ever in his young career with a walk-off RBI single in the 11th to help the White Sox to a 3-2 comeback victory to complete a sweep of the Houston Astros.

“It was my first walk-off at any level,” said Moncada through a translator during the post-game about his walk-off.

The victory gave the South Siders only their second sweep of the whole season, Moncada’s walk-off came only a couple of innings after he had tied things at 2 with one out in the bottom of the ninth after hitting an opposite-field shot off Astros closer Ken Giles; also becoming only the third hitter to hit a homer off Giles this season. It was just Moncada’s second homer as a White Sox, which also gave Giles only his third blown save of the season in 25 tries.

After having no pitcher go eight innings since May 21, the Sox got another solid start from their starter this week. Carlos Rodon became the second White Sox starter in consecutive nights to go eight innings, tying a career-high for Rodon, who allowed two runs on nine hits and struck out four in a no-decision. The southpaw, in only eight starts this year, has shown the makings of a possible ace too. Especially in the last four games, where he has allowed just nine runs and struck out 35 in just 26 1/3 innings against teams that have all been in first place in their divisions in the Astros, Red Sox, Indians, and Cubs.

After losing six straight, the White Sox will now suddenly be looking to win their fourth straight and get yet another glimpse into their future as Reynaldo Lopez, who was a key piece in the Adam Eaton trade, makes his debut in a Sox uniform on Friday night in the opener of a weekend series at home against their division rival Kansas City Royals.