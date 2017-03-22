White Sox Lock Up Core Piece Tim Anderson With New Six-Year Deal

Starting shortstop Tim Anderson was already said to be a player that the Chicago White Sox saw as a key contributor that would be around for a long time as a core piece for the team’s current rebuild. Tuesday afternoon, the South Siders made that even more official by agreeing to a new six-year, $25 million extension with their young rising star.

Anderson showing Tuesday evening in the Sox’s Cactus League game versus the Rangers –in which he went a 2-for-4 on the night and included an RBI triple in the first inning– why the White Sox are so confident in his ability to be such a key core piece to the team.

Sox general manager Rick Hahn having this to say, “We stand here today and fully intend for Tim to be here and be part of that next championship core. We’ve obviously still got work to in putting that together.”

With his new contract, Anderson also becomes the latest example of the White Sox giving great cost-saving contract extensions to players early in their careers. Following now former Chris Sale and Adam Eaton, as well as current ace Jose Quintana, as examples.

A lot of credit goes to not only Hahn for identifying yet another great core player and locking him up right away, but the Sox’s young shortstop himself for using his drive and determination to prove people wrong.

“It’s been my mindset. The word has been I’m not a shortstop. He strikes out a ton. I definitely just blocked all that out and showed them what I’m capable of,” Anderson said. “I know what I’m capable of. I’ve been putting my work in and been able to go out and perform at a high level. It has been such a blessing, just the strides I made.”

Drafted as the 17th overall selection in the 2013 draft without having a lot of baseball experience –as well as coming from a small community college in East Central Community College in Decatur, Mississippi– there were some people who thought he would end up as a center fielder because of his combination of being such a high-ceiling athlete and not having much experience. Anderson never wavered from shortstop being his position, though, and he reiterated that with solid defensive play throughout his 2016 rookie season. Showing quickness and extensive range, he boasted a strong arm and good hands. Anderson, according to FanGraphs, produced six defensive runs saved and a 6.3 Ultimate Zone Rating.

Rather than wait by going year-by-year to potentially earn more later, Anderson thought the security of the deal provided more for him, especially knowing he will be somewhere he already loves playing, as well as where they are so commited to him already.

“For them (White Sox) to make a commitment like that to me, it’s such a blessing. I’m in a place where I want to be. I’m happy here. I love Chicago, especially the South Side.”

The South Side and White Sox fans already love Anderson a lot too and will be even more than thrilled to have him around for the next near decade as a core piece to the team. Not only because of the great memories he will be sure to bring them, but how much he has already sacrificed by signing such a low-cost deal, which will in the long run help the Sox be able to spend a lot more money when it comes time for them to finally build a championship team.