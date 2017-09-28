- Twins Clinch! Twins Clinch! Twins Clinch!
- Despite Home Run Record, Offenses Are Not At Their Peak
- Team Europe Wins Laver Cup 15-9
- Why West Ham’s Loss To Tottenham Does Not Effect Their Direction
- With The Wild Card Game Seeming Inevitable, Who Will Be The Preferred Opponent For Yankees?
- Twins To Play Biggest Series Of Season
- Best In AL West, Astros Are Good, But How Smart Are They? 3 Recent Plays Dissected
- Can Aaron Judge Break The Rookie Home Run Record?
- Red Wings’ Goaltending: More Goalies, Less Money, More Problems
- Benefits Of This Weekend’s Anglo-American Rugby Tests To Extend Far Beyond The Pitch
White Sox Rookie Delmonico’s First Career Walk-Off Eliminates Angels From Postseason
-
- Updated: September 28, 2017
You can put it on the board! Yes!! To quote the great Chicago White Sox’s longtime legendary play-by-play, Ken “The Hawk” Harrelson, the Sox put one on the board for both them and their longtime rival Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Thanks to a walk-off, no doubt about it, two-run shot from White Sox rookie Nicky Delmonico to the bleachers in right.
With the 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Guaranteed Rate Field, the South Siders played the role of spoiler yet again Wednesday night. By beating the Angels, they eliminated them from the playoffs, while also helping the Twins, not only clinch the final AL playoff spot, but also make history by becoming the first team to lose 100 games and then make the playoffs the next year.
With the game tied at 4-4, the White Sox’s lone All-Star, Avisail Garcia, worked a long at-bat, where he fouled off several pitches into a full count before ripping a leadoff double to left to start the bottom of the 10th. Setting up the heroics for Delmonico’s first career walk-off, which came on a 2-1 splitter that he crushed to right.
Falling a triple short of the cycle, Delmonico talked in the postgame about how big the moment of hitting the walk-off homer was for both him and his teammates. “It’s awesome. Obviously, the biggest moment was being called up. But to be able to do that is something you dream about in the backyard, and I guess it doesn’t really feel real right now” said Delmonico. “It was just an awesome moment for my teammates and me.”
That moment, and Delmonico’s huge game, adding to what has truly been a storybook come to life season for the White Sox rookie, who was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2011 MLB draft and played several years in the minors, in the Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, and White Sox farm systems before he finally got his first shot in the majors this year.
Latest posts by Nello Rubio (see all)
- White Sox Rookie Delmonico’s First Career Walk-Off Eliminates Angels From Postseason - September 28, 2017
- White Sox Get Dramatic Victory Behind Moncada And Davidson Homers - September 23, 2017
- Avisail Garcia’s Career Game Lifts White Sox To 17-7 Rout Of Tigers - September 14, 2017