You can put it on the board! Yes!! To quote the great Chicago White Sox’s longtime legendary play-by-play, Ken “The Hawk” Harrelson, the Sox put one on the board for both them and their longtime rival Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Thanks to a walk-off, no doubt about it, two-run shot from White Sox rookie Nicky Delmonico to the bleachers in right.

With the 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Guaranteed Rate Field, the South Siders played the role of spoiler yet again Wednesday night. By beating the Angels, they eliminated them from the playoffs, while also helping the Twins, not only clinch the final AL playoff spot, but also make history by becoming the first team to lose 100 games and then make the playoffs the next year.

With the game tied at 4-4, the White Sox’s lone All-Star, Avisail Garcia, worked a long at-bat, where he fouled off several pitches into a full count before ripping a leadoff double to left to start the bottom of the 10th. Setting up the heroics for Delmonico’s first career walk-off, which came on a 2-1 splitter that he crushed to right.

Falling a triple short of the cycle, Delmonico talked in the postgame about how big the moment of hitting the walk-off homer was for both him and his teammates. “It’s awesome. Obviously, the biggest moment was being called up. But to be able to do that is something you dream about in the backyard, and I guess it doesn’t really feel real right now” said Delmonico. “It was just an awesome moment for my teammates and me.”

That moment, and Delmonico’s huge game, adding to what has truly been a storybook come to life season for the White Sox rookie, who was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2011 MLB draft and played several years in the minors, in the Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, and White Sox farm systems before he finally got his first shot in the majors this year.