Chicago White Sox general manager, Rick Hahn, couldn’t let the month of August (and the waiver trade deadline) pass without one last deal. As the final hours before September burned away, Hahn and the White Sox dealt their final veteran, pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, to the Texas Rangers.

Sending Gonzalez to the Rangers for minor leaguer Edward Ti’Quan Forbes, Chicago continues to contribute help towards the building of their ever growing great farm system. The South Sliders dealt the veteran righty just hours after he pitched six solid innings for them; where he allowed just three runs on seven hits and walked two with five strikeouts, receiving a tough luck no-decision in a 5-4 loss.

Having gone 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA over his last four starts before this afternoon’s finale in Minnesota, you knew it was just a matter of time before Gonzo was dealt. His six scoreless versus the Rangers in Texas on Aug. 20, where he held the Rangers to just one run a day after they scored 17 runs, provided up close and personal examination into what he could do for a team in contention for a playoff spot. In a somewhat things coming full circle moment, that was also the last victory that Gonzalez got in a White Sox uniform too.