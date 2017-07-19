The Chicago White Sox without a doubt have the best farm system in all of baseball after announcing they completed a deal sending veteran third baseman Todd Frazier, closer David Robertson, and ace reliever Tommy Kahnle to the New York Yankees for top outfield prospect Blake Rutherford on Tuesday evening.

Not even a week after trading ace Jose Quintana to the Cubs and acquiring two of their North Side counterpart’s top prospects, the White Sox acquired Rutherford, the No. 3 prospect in the Yankees’ system, along with outfield prospect Tito Polo, pitching prospect Ian Clarkin, and right-handed reliever Tyler Clippard.

The deal now gives the Sox 10 of the top 100 prospects in all of Major League Baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. They now stand alone with the most top 100 prospects in the majors on that list; Rutherford joins as No. 30 overall on that list. The trade helps continue the ongoing, and very progressively great, rebuild for the White Sox, engineered by Sox general manager Rick Hahn.

Looking to continue to move several veterans to build up their system for sustained success for years to come, Hahn said in a press conference following the deal, how he and the Sox organization: “Made the determination that bundling these three players together was the best way to maximize our return on any transaction. We felt this trade with the Yankees brought back the most quality as opposed to spreading our assets across multiple deals.”

Not to be lost in the deal, too, is that this allows the White Sox to finally call up their top prospect, second baseman Yoan Moncada, to make his Chicago debut. Which I wasn’t too far off predicting, as I said in a previous article how I thought he would be up by June. This deal also allows the Sox to call up right-hander Brad Goldberg as well.; both from Triple-A Charlotte.

Moncada’s call-up to Chicago really brings forth the idea too, that the South Siders are really now willing to give the keys to the youngsters, who will make-up the core of this team for years to come. Which will bring some really promising and exciting times for the White Sox, everybody on the South Side, and their fans worldwide.