White Sox Take Full Advantage Of Record-Setting Rain Delay, Pound Twins 9-0

It took a record-breaking near five-hour rain delay in Minnesota, but the Chicago White Sox and ace Jose Quintana finally looked like an actual MLB team on Thursday. The White Sox stomped the second-place (AL Central) Minnesota Twins from the start of the game with a five-run first en route to a 9-0 victory.

Looking nothing like the team that was about to get swept, the Sox took full advantage of the storms and delay by batting around in a five-run first; an inning which saw Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier homer and Adam Engel cap the scoring with a two-out opposite field RBI single to right for his first career RBI. Engel finished with a career-high four hits in this game. Matt Davidson got his team-leading 17th homer and fell just a triple short of the cycle. The White Sox had one of their best offensive outbursts of the year with 18 hits and 9 runs.

Almost lost in the shuffle of the offensive outburst was how dominant Sox ace Jose Quintana was for a second straight game. He went 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and striking out nine. Quintana is starting to look more and more like his actual self his past four starts by going 24 innings and allowing 19 hits and 6 runs while striking out 24. Which is a 2.25 ERA.

One of the biggest differences in Quintana’s last couple of starts, though, was all the run support he had. Getting 20 runs scored by his Sox teammates compared to just 22 in his first 13 starts.

As Frazier put it in the postgame, “We came out banging. We took it to them in that first inning. That was huge. It kind of gave relief to our starting pitcher.”

Now after a 3-3 record on the road, the Sox will come back home for one of their longest homestands of the year at 10 games. Which they will start Friday versus the Oakland A’s.