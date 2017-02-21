White Sox To Thoroughly Look At Catcher In Spring Training

One of the few real competitions the Chicago White Sox had going into Spring Training besides right and center field was catcher. So a week after catchers and pitchers reported, you wouldn’t expect somebody to already emerge as a viable candidate for Opening Day starter.

That is what veteran Geovany Soto has already started to do, though. He has helped the Sox by already emerging as a veteran leader to the team and somebody really willing to work with the mostly young catchers.

Having this to say, “We have a good, young group willing to work. We are working really hard with the pitching and our job is to make sure that the pitchers, that we get the most out of the pitchers that we can.”

Soto, despite being a non-roster invitee, expects to split time with Omar Narvaez, and barring injury, make the team. Narvaez has the majority of the reps after a really solid 34-game stint with the club to end last season.

Despite hitting only .267 in 111 at-bats and not having much power, the 25-year-old Narvaez did have a solid .350 on-base percentage and built a really good rapport with the Sox staff. In particular, Carlos Rodon, who spoke very highly of the two’s chemistry when I interviewed Rodon during SoxFest last month. With Rodon saying how he hoped to continue to build on that for this upcoming season.

Narvaez even said how his “biggest key” with Rodon is that they speak a lot during practice. “We’ve got pretty good communication every single day. He’s got really nice confidence. I tried to understand what he wanted to do, and he understands what I came for. We make a really good match.”

That idea is definitely reinforced with Rodon’s 3.45 ERA in 12 starts with Narvaez behind the plate and why he’s currently the odds-on favorite to be the Sox Opening Day backstop come April; even despite competition from the likes of Kevan Smith, Alfredo Gonzalez, and Roberto Pena.