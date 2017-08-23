The Chicago White Sox may have lost a tough 4-1 game, despite getting on the board first and stranding the bases loaded in both the second and third inning, but they still got a solid effort from one of their top pitching prospects, Lucas Giolito. He went six innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three home runs with four strikeouts on 99 pitches in not only his first start with the White Sox, but first at Guaranteed Rate Field in front of a home Chicago crowd.

Giolito, who worked with primarily a fastball throughout the night (66 of his 99 pitches were fastballs), gave the Sox a good chance to get the win and if you erase the homers, they probably would’ve done so. He will have to work in more offspeed pitches (more specifically his curve) to lower that home runs allowed number and help him get more balls that are hit on the ground rather than in the air.

Something one of the key pieces the White Sox acquired in the Adam Eaton trade knows and spoke of in the postgame. “I feel like I belong. I feel like my stuff plays. I’m happy I didn’t walk anyone tonight. I was able to command the fastball pretty well, but fastball-changeup was pretty much all I had. I wasn’t throwing the curveball as well as I would have liked, but I’m going to work on that for the next start and hopefully be able to command that pitch a little better.”

The Sox were picked up early by Yoan Moncada, who showed his hustle and great awareness in the first inning as he stretched what looked like only a single to a double and would later score the first run of the game on a wild pitch from third with two outs.

Moncada would finish 2-for-4 with another double to start a bottom of the third, which saw the White Sox load the bases with no outs only to strand them loaded after Twins starter Kyle Gibson struck out swinging the next three batters, Avisail Garcia, Yolmer Sanchez, and Tim Anderson. Gibson would shut the Sox’s next 10 batters down in order in what turned out to be a real turning point in the game; the team never really having another chance to score.

It was a game that showcased the difference between a Twins team that’s in the playoff race for the second Wild Card spot in the American League against the White Sox’s young core that has the third-worst record in the majors. Chicago’s growing pains showing front and center in yet another tough loss that could’ve been a win if they executed with runners in scoring position.