White Sox Trade Ace Jose Quintana To Chicago Cubs, Acquire 4 Prospects

The Chicago White Sox really are in full on rebuild now. The team announced it made the first real blockbuster trade of the season, Thursday morning, by trading highly-sought after veteran starter Jose Quintana to the Chicago Cubs in a very rare deal between the two intracity rivals.

Marking just the 15th time the two teams made a trade involving major league players, the Sox got a pretty good return by receiving the top two prospects in the Cubs system in outfielder Eloy Jimenez and pitcher Dylan Cease, as well as first baseman Matt Rose and infielder Bryant Flete. It’s one that will still sting them, though, by having to see Quintana dealt to their contending North Side rivals, but one that had to be made if they want to continue on full-steam ahead with their current rebuild.

The South Siders may have been seeking way more for the veteran southpaw, but with how much he has struggled this year, it was a pretty fair return that now gives the club arguably the best farm system in all of baseball by adding the No. 8 and No. 63 prospects to a system that already had 7 of the Top 100 Prospects, according to MLB Pipeline; tying them for most in the majors.

With how great of a ballplayer, but also how much of a great revered clubhouse presence and worker he is, Quintana is a player most organizations wish and long to build around, that is why it was so hard for the Sox to trade him.

“Frankly it’s incredibly difficult to trade a player like Quintana. Perhaps even more so because of the type of person he is and what he’s meant to this organization.” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn put during a conference call on Thursday. “The Cubs are not only getting a great pitcher who we expect will thrive for them but also a tremendous clubhouse presence and a great person. It’s not easy to let someone like that walk out the door.”

A 20-year-old future corner outfielder, Jimenez is someone who is still at least two to three years away from reaching the majors. Despite missing the first six weeks of the season, he has rebounded to hit .271 with eight home runs, 32 RBIs, and 23 runs over 42 games at high Class A Myrtle Beach in the Carolina League; helping him earn a spot for a second straight year on the World Team at the MLB Futures Game, Sunday. He has still not really shown the full offensive potential he has yet that is without a doubt besides Moncada, possibly the highest impact bat now in the Sox system and had Hahn giving high praise about him being part of the deal.

“There’s nothing for us to talk about with the Cubs without Jimenez being part of it,” Hahn said during the conference call about Jimenez’s acquisition in the trade.

That’s definitely true, as Cease, from what I’ve heard from others, is more so of a question mark. One, who has previously had Tommy John surgery and even with a 96-98 mph fastball and huge power curve, has a long way to go before reaching the majors and may not even end up being a starter, but a reliever once he does.

This is a deal that not only shows the Sox’s commitment to building around arguably a top-tier farm system, but a great young core that gives them a chance at sustained success over years to come.

The ballclub’s not that long ago signing of Luis Robert on the international market showing even though they may not have as great of financial resources as other current rebuilding teams, they are still very serious about buying on the international market too.

There are still many veterans from Todd Frazier to Melky Cabrera, David Robertson, and Tommy Kahnle among others still on the roster that may also eventually be moved to contenders. This is definitely not the last deal we will see from the Sox either, who knew when they decided to go into a full on rebuild that there would be a lot of major league talent to trade.

Do you think this was a good deal for the Sox or that they still could’ve got better for Q and who do you think will be next for them to move?