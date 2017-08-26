White Sox Win Third Straight On Second Walk-Off Win In Three Days

The Chicago White Sox hit their second walk-off in three games and won their third straight on Friday night. A walk-off line drive RBI single by Yolmer Sanchez to score Tim Anderson gave them the victory by a final score of 3-2 over the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Both Justin Verlander and Miguel Gonzalez pitched well enough to win in what was largely a pitcher’s duel, but neither would claim the honor.

Anderson, sporting “B. Moss” on the back of his jersey for the first annual Players Weekend (in honor of his late friend Branden Moss, who was tragically killed in a car accident earlier this year) got things going for the Sox in the ninth off reliever Joe Jimenez. With a solid shot to the corner in left for a leadoff double on the very first pitch he saw, Anderson put the winning run right in scoring position for Sanchez, who sported “El del Pinonal” as his nickname on the back of his jersey. Falling behind 0-2, Sanchez would then hit a line drive to right for the walk-off winner and spoke in the postgame of the don’t quit attitude manager Rick Renteria has instilled in the team since the beginning of Spring Training.

“We’re always going to fight until the end. We always battle. Doesn’t matter the score,” Sanchez said. “Gonzo three really, really well today. He gave us a chance to win the game today.”

Gonzalez, who sported “El Jalisc iense” on the back of his jersey in honor of his hometown of Jalisco, Mexico, indeed gave them such a winning chance, as he continued his recent dominance too. Going eight innings and allowing just two runs on seven hits with a season-high nine strikeouts and no walks, Gonzalez improved his ERA to just 2.94 in eight starts since returning from the DL in mid-July. Seven of which being quality starts and if you erase the one bad outing he had on Aug. 3 in Boston, in which he went only an 1 2/3 while allowing seven runs, his ERA over that time would be only a mere 1.71.

Speaking in the postgame, Gonzalez said how important it was to both him and the team too: “It means a lot. It means a lot to our teammates. We have a lot of talent here, as we all can see and we know. And it’s only going to get better. Giving myself team a chance to win, that’s my goal every time out there.”

For a last-place team, the Sox sure are having plenty of fun. Their recent run of wins I’m sure definitely helping too. Winning on their eighth walk-off of the season, the team continues to boost moral to a young team that up that exciting winning way Saturday.