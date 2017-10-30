Who Pairs With Kante When He Returns For Chelsea?

N’Golo Kante has not appeared in a Chelsea uniform since their 1-0 loss to Manchester City on September 30. The week after that match, he injured himself while on international duty with France and has been missing ever since. However, it appears there may be a chance he returns for Champions League action Tuesday when Chelsea head to Italy to take on Roma.

Chelsea’s defensive issues will not be immediately solved upon his return. They had issues with him in the lineup as well, but his inclusion into the starting XI will serve as a huge boost. There arguably has not been a more important player in the entire Premier League than the Frenchman, who is the first player to ever win back-to-back titles with two different clubs. He did that of course with Leicester City two seasons ago and again with Chelsea last season.

When he is fit, he starts. There is no doubting that logic. Chelsea’s lack of quality depth has been tested in his spell, with Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko being the duo manager Antonio Conte has turned to. However, Danny Drinkwater is now healthy and provides an interesting option for Conte to ponder. What was a major hole not too long ago due to injuries now presents Conte with a few decisions on who mans the midfield.

In Conte’s 3-4-3 formation, he utilizes two central midfielders. With this logjam in the midfield now, who plays center with Kante? Does he put one of these midfielders at fullback or on the wing? At the very least, these are good problems to have for a thin squad.

Cesc Fabregas

Fabregas has looked surprisingly competent defensively and is always dangerous going forward. You’ll be hard-pressed to find any midfielder in the world with the type of vision and passing ability as him. Playing alongside Kante affords Fabregas a little more freedom on the ball with Kante doing the defensive duties. And Kante’s uncanny ability to win tackles also leads to more touches for Fabregas in that midfield. I believe Fabregas is most dangerous playing more centrally with a defensive stalwart like Kante. However, I would not be surprised if Fabregas plays more forward to allow Bakayoko or Drinkwater to slot into central midfield.

Tiemoue Bakayoko

Bakayoko might be best suited to play alongside Kante. He has the size to win the midfield aerials that Kante cannot. He also possesses good pace, which allows him to push the ball upfield with gusto. And unlike Fabregas, he comes with the reputation of being a more solid defender. He has shown flashes this season of being the complete package for Chelsea, but he has also made his fair share of errors. And his defending can be classified as overzealous at times. Kante plays the game with such poise and intelligence and Bakayoko could learn a lot from playing next to him.

Danny Drinkwater

Drinkwater came over to Chelsea late in the transfer window. He won the title with Kante and Leicester a few seasons ago, so this is a reunion of sorts for the two. The pairing was a force in that midfield and Conte may turn to them at some point in the future. They have yet to appear in a match together on Chelsea, as Drinkwater has been dealing with an injury up until recently. He has only appeared in two games for Chelsea this season and was expectedly not all that sharp. But his potential impact has been evident. He possesses a good defensive work rate and is a strong tackler. And he may not be a Fabregas level passer, but he shows a willingness to stretch the defense with a ball over the top. Also, it is not totally out of the question that he finds time in the right fullback position. A position where Victor Moses, a former midfielder, has found great success.

Verdict?

At the end of the day, a lot of this will come down to opponent matchups. I would not expect a consistent pairing alongside Kante, unless it becomes an A-team vs. B-team scenario between the four of these midfielders. Chelsea has two huge matchups this week with Roma Tuesday and Manchester United at home on Sunday. With Kante just returning, I don’t expect him to get a run out in both matches anyway. If he does return this week, his pairing will only get one look for now. He has a history with Drinkwater, but the jury is out on if Conte trusts Drinkwater enough in such pivotal games.

My best guess would be a pairing of Kante and Bakayoko in the midfield. Bakayoko has done well without Kante in the lineup, but he sometimes gets caught out of position when he heads up the pitch. This is mostly due to the fact that he is paired with Fabregas in the midfield and is expected to do the brunt of the defensive work. With Kante in there, Bakayoko would have more freedom to dribble forward and help with the attack.