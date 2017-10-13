Who Should Be The Twins’ New Pitching Coach

I recently mentioned that I have little to no knowledge of who a good pitching coach for the Twins would be. But with this postseason getting worse for Twins fans as the days go on, I figure it might be time to take some guesses.

Mike Maddux

The first person that comes to mind is Mike Maddux. Maddux was the pitching coach for the Texas Rangers for seven years, where he got to know Twins’ General Manager Thad Levine. That connection, and Maddux’s ability to coax good seasons out of less-than-stellar staffs in Texas, make it seem like a good fit.

The biggest problem with hiring Maddux is that he is currently employed with the Washington Nationals. Luckily, things have been getting nasty in Washington lately, and there’s a chance he is out of a job, or at least looking for a new one within the next few weeks.

Eddie Guardado

Internally, there is the option of Eddie Guardado. Given the turn around by the Twins’ relievers in the second half of 2017, the bullpen coach must be doing something right. Whether that success would translate to overseeing the whole staff is unknown, but not unreasonable to expect.

Johan Santana or Brad Radke

How about bringing back other popular, successful teammates of Guardado. Santana went from long-time minor leaguer to the best pitcher in baseball, and probably learned some wisdom along the way. Something the young and (in some cases) underperforming pitchers on the Twins could learn from.

Radke, on the other hand, is a lot like the guys on the current Twins staff. He was a top-notch starter for almost a decade with the Twins (and a pretty good one in a few other years) but only averaged 5.39 strikeouts per nine innings in his career. If the Twins aren’t going to have a roster full of flamethrowers, they might as well learn how to pitch to contact from one of the best to ever do it.

Billy Heywood

At 35, this former Twins manager has a lot of baseball experience for being so young. He knows, better than anyone, what it is like to be thrown into the deep end at a young age. Plus he has a few tricks up his sleeve.

Jack Morris

Pitching didn’t live up to the challenge in the Wild Card Game this year. Why not hire a guy who pitched the best game in the history of the postseason?

Other than Don Larsen, of course. Stupid Yankees, always showing up the Twins in the playoffs.

John Farrell

Recently canned by Boston, Farrell has a great resume. He was a pitching coach for one Red Sox World Series and the manager for another. And he was a part of plenty of good teams the rest of the time. The biggest obstacle of hiring him would be that he probably wants to manage, and there are plenty such openings.

Me

Please.

Glen Perkins

If Perkins’ pitching career is over as some have speculated, maybe he’ll try his hand at coaching. He’s always had more of a post-playing broadcaster vibe about him, but you never know. His reputation as a fan of advanced stats would certainly help his cause given the way the sport is moving.

Regardless of who the Twins pick to fill Neil Allen’s vacancy, expect there to be a lot of pressure on them. Expectations for the team are going to be the highest they’ve been in nearly a decade, and pitching improvement is the key to fulfilling them.