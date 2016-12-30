Who Will Play First Base For The Yankees In 2017?

Joe Girardi was at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday watching his alma mater Northwestern rout Pitt in the Pinstripe Bowl. While he was there he gave a mini press conference, where one of the topics was the first base situation for 2017. The gist of what he said is that it will be a combination of Greg Bird and Tyler Austin. The term “Spring Training competition” has become quite the cliche, but I expect that to be the mantra as the Yankees head south in February. I don’t think there will be much of a competition but I do think it’s worth examining the two candidates.

Greg Bird

Anyone who watched a Yankees game in late 2015 knows who Greg Bird is. He was Gary Sanchez before Gary Sanchez. Bird belted 11 home runs in 46 games and ended the year with a .871 OPS, accumulating 0.9 fWAR in a little over a month. He even showed more life than most of the lineup in the team’s Wild Card game loss to the Astros.

Sadly this is where the story takes a turn for the worse. Bird tore his labrum and lost the entire 2016 season, or so we thought. The Yankees saw fit to send Bird back to the AFL to get some at-bats and hopefully salvage what was left of his 2016. The former AFL Most Valuable Player seemed right at home in Scottsdale. His power numbers dipped a bit, posting an ISO of .138 and hitting only one home run. Diminished power numbers are not uncommon with such a long layoff, though. On the other side of the coin his strikeouts were down and walks were up, which is also to be expected when facing pitching that is quite frankly, a little below his level.

Tyler Austin

Tyler Austin made his Major League debut the day after A-Rod retired. He was the one who hit a home run in his first big league at-bat, no the smaller one. Austin performed admirably during his 31-game stint with the big club, hitting 5 home runs and managing to at least make it look like he knew what he was doing over at first base.

I said earlier that I didn’t think there would be much of a competition this spring and here’s why. Tyler Austin was/is/projects to be about a league average player. His 17.0% line drive rate and 34.0% hard contact percentage don’t exactly jump off the screen. His 40% strikeout rate does, just for the wrong reason. On top of all of that, he would be playing out of position. If the Yankees decide to be cautious with Bird and his shoulder giving him regular rest, I could see Austin playing ~50 games at first, and I would be OK with that. A league average bat and serviceable defense is about all you can ask from a backup first baseman/5th outfielder.

Tyler Austin is a good baseball player, he might even be a great player one day. That being said, I do expect to see Greg Bird run out of the dugout in Tampa on April 2nd.