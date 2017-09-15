Who Won It Better? Eddie Rosario vs. Byron Buxton

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Twins set a home run record and that somehow wasn’t their best game of the week. On Wednesday, Eddie Rosario walked off the Padres, and Byron Buxton did the same to the Blue Jays on Thursday. Tuesday was amazing, but Wednesday and Thursday were dramatic. But which of the two walk-off home runs was better?

Before you’re influenced by my opinions, I would like to give you a chance to form your own. So, here’s Rosario’s home run:

And here’s Buxton’s home run:

Got your mind made up?

Good.

I’ve devised a three category system by which to compare the two dingers.

Category one: The Context

Eddie Rosario came up to the plate in the tenth inning with the score tied and two outs. Byron Buxton came up to the plate in the tenth inning with the score tied and two outs. Rosario had Joe Mauer on first ahead of him while Buxton had the bases empty. Rosario had a bit more margin for error as a double to the gap would likely have gotten the win. Buxton’s only option to win the game in his at-bat was a home run.

But before you hand it over to Buxton, let’s remember that just last week Rosario made the last out of two failed ninth inning comebacks. When Rosario sent his baseball to the pavilion, he sent the monkey on his back with it.

Speaking of monkeys on backs. In the sixth inning, José Berríos had a shutout going, but lost it when a ball blooped into a Bermuda Triangle formed by Buxton, Jorge Polanco, and Ehire Adrianza. If Buxton had taken charge like a center fielder should, the lead would probably have been safe. He just made sure it was safe in the tenth inning instead.

Advantage: Buxton

Category two: The Homer

Both batters crushed their respective homers, with Buxton going 405 feet and Rosario going 402. Both batters also pulled their home runs. Again, it is hard to find a major difference between the two. Buxton hit his to left-center, but Rosario’s was straight down the right field line, soaring just within the boundary of the foul pole. It is a shame to say one of the beautiful trajectories was better than the other, but Rosario’s had the extra drama.

Advantage: Rosario

Category three: The Trot

A great walk-off home run has a great trot. Both of these were great walk-off home runs. Rosario swung so hard that his trot was just him stumbling away from first base. You know it is a good home run when you can’t even walk straight after hitting it.

Buxton didn’t need to catch his balance, but he did need to catch his breath. Buxton couldn’t bring himself to drop the bat as he watched his own homer in awe. After a few slow steps down the line, he dropped the bat, looked at his friends, and finally made his way around the bases.

When it comes down to it, it’s a choice between stagger or swagger.

Advantage: Buxton

Buxton wins. I can’t say it was an easy decision, and I fully expect some of you to disagree with me. That’s okay, so long as we agree that the Twins are the best.