Why Jordan Howard Can Be the Next Great Bears Running Back

Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard has earned a trip to the Pro Bowl for his impressive rookie season. It took an injury to David Johnson for Howard to make the roster, but he’s clearly worthy of the honor. Howard finished the 2016 season with 1,313 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He also tacked on 298 receiving yards and a score through the air. He was second in the NFL rushing yards, and he didn’t do it with high volume. Howard only received 252 carries and averaged a whopping 5.2 yards per rush. That mark was second in the NFL for backs receiving at least 150 carries, behind only Lesean McCoy. In fact, Howard outperformed highly touted rookie Ezekiel Elliot in several key metrics, including YPC and fumbles lost. Howard didn’t start until week four, but had he played the whole season he could have made a run at Zeke’s rushing title. On a 3-13 team, Howard stood out as one of the few bright spots. At just 22 years old, there are many reasons why he is the centerpiece the Bears need to build around.

The Bears have struggled to find a decent quarterback since the franchise began, but they have boasted some of the better running backs the league has seen. Gale Sayers, Walter Payton, and more recently Matt Forte have been workhorses for the Chicago offense. When the Bears have had a good team, it has been built around a strong running game and defense. With the quarterback position now in question as much as ever, the emergence of Jordan Howard will allow the Bears to get back to that formula. Although rule changes and the evolution of football have made the passing game the focal point of most offenses, an effective running game still has immense value in the NFL. The Denver Broncos had a below-average passing attack last year, but their run game and defense led them to a Super Bowl victory. As injuries pile up and it gets cold late in the season, the run game becomes even more important.

Jordan Howard is a three-down workhorse back that rarely has negative plays and often picks up yards after contact. His vision and ability to break through arm tackles in the hole give him an excellent chance to pick up 5 or more yards on every carry. Howard was fantastic in college, but injury concerns and average straight-line speed dropped him to the fifth round of the draft. Teams are placing too much of a premium on speed these days, ignoring other key factors like power, vision, and college production. Even Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains failed to see the greatness in Howard during training camp, opting to start the quicker Jeremy Langford. Injuries to Langford and Ka’Deem Carey opened the door for Howard. He never looked back, proving to be a handful for defenses come gameday.

Howard’s production is especially impressive when you consider the lack of any other threats on offense. The Bears had one of the worst passing games in 2016, and Howard was still able to pick up yards against loaded boxes. The Bears offensive line was solid in run blocking, and they didn’t even have Josh Sitton or Kyle Long for much of the season. While the passing game is again a huge question mark for next season, it can’t get much worse. And if Sitton, Long and emerging star Cody Whitehair stay healthy on the interior line, the Bears run game could be elite next season. That will go a long way towards keeping the defense fresh, and taking the pressure off the quarterback, potentially a rookie. It’s the formula that the Dallas Cowboys are using, and it helped launch them to a 13-3 regular season.

It’s also worth remembering that Jordan Howard was a rookie last year, and still has room for improvement. Provided he stays healthy, his best days are likely ahead of him. The area where he can improve the most is receiving. While he will likely never be the dual-threat that Matt Forte was, Howard can still do damage on screen passes and check downs. He had a couple bad drops last season, so improving his catching is important. Big backs like Howard typically never lead their position in catches or receiving yards, but any production he gets in the receiving game is an added bonus to his rushing prowess.

Another area to watch with Howard will be his short-yardage and goal-line running. It didn’t come up too often this season because the Bears were so bad, but Howard could be a huge asset in these scenarios. Short-yardage situations were of one of the few weaknesses of Matt Forte, but Jordan Howard is built for success in that area. As the Bears become more competitive, they will face some crucial 3 down and 1 plays that they will need to convert. In these obvious running downs, Howard will be relied on to keep drives going.

Jordan Howard looks primed to follow the legacies of Sayers, Payton and Forte as yet another great Bears running back. In fact, none of those names rushed for more yardage as a rookie then Howard did. His potential to help the Bears regain their tough-nosed identity makes him Ryan Pace’s best draft pick to date.

Here’s to wishing Jordan Howard a happy, and most importantly, healthy Pro Bowl appearance.