Why Tom Brady Should NOT Win MVP

So… If you happen to be a Patriots fan and have somehow made it this far into the article, first of all, thank you for not just totally brushing off my opinion based on the headline, and know it’s not just there to piss you guys off. Believe me, I’d love to see Brady win a 3rd MVP and add to his ever growing legacy, but for 2016, I just can’t bring myself to give him the award, and really for one reason: Matt Ryan.

I know, I know. Matt Ryan isn’t exactly a big name in the NFL. Heck, prior to this season at the best of times in his career he was considered at most a top 8-10 QB. So I can understand the hesitation over him and not a sexier big name player like Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, who play in bigger markets and have been considered “elite” for the majority of their careers. But make no mistake, Matt Ryan has earned that MVP award for 2016.

Now before I make my case for Matt Ryan, let’s start out with something simpler. Why I think Brady, Ryan’s chief competition for MVP, depending on who you ask, should not win MVP. It’s pretty simple really, he didn’t play in all 16 games.

Yes, it’s the argument EVERYBODY brings up, but it is a valid one. Brady played in just 75% of the games that Ryan did, and was of no value whatsoever to the Patriots from weeks 1-4. And yes, while Joe Montana did manage to snag an MVP award despite only playing 13 games, keep in mind he LAPPED the competition that season. Here are some stats for context as to how well he played that year compared to the 2nd best QB by passer rating, Boomer Esiason, in that MVP season for him in 1989.

Montana: 70.2% completion rate, 3521 yards, 26 TDs, 8 Ints, 112.4 passer rating.

Esiason: 56.7% completion rate, 3525 yards, 28 TDs, 11 Ints, 92.1 passer rating.

Montana simply played worlds better than Esiason in 1989. Now, here are Brady’s stats for 2016 compared to Ryan’s.

Brady: 67.4% completion rate, 3554 yards, 8.2 YPA, 28 TDs, 2 Ints, 112.2 passer rating.

Ryan: 69.9% completion rate, 4944 yards, 9.3 YPA, 38 TDs, 7 Ints, 117.1 passer rating.

Ryan’s stats actually beat Brady’s, both in sheer volume and efficiency. Now while by the eyeball test I think Brady had the better year and was the best QB overall based on when I would watch each guy play, and Pro Football Focus would agree with me on that, Ryan really isn’t all that far behind. He plays on a worse overall team, played a tougher schedule, and played a full 16 games.

Not to mention, Ryan played better against teams they both played in 2016. Here are their stats in games against the same opponents this season, which would be the Broncos, Seahawks, Niners, and Rams.

Brady: 96/150 (64.0% completion rate), 1053 yards, 5 TDs, 1 Int, 93.0 passer rating.

Ryan: 77/121 (63.6% completion rate), 1125 yards, 9 TDs, 1 Int, 115.2 passer rating.

Pretty clear which one of these two guys fared better. And yes, I know Brady was without Gronk for two of these games, but then Julio Jones also coincidentally missed two of these four games, so that doesn’t really change much here.

Final Verdict

Simply put, Ryan was more valuable to his team. He played in all 16 games, played well regardless of competition, and finished with better overall stats despite playing a tougher schedule and dragging around the 27th ranked defense by PPG. Meanwhile, Brady played a relatively easier schedule (calling any schedule “easy” in a professional sports league is pretty ridiculous) with the best defense in the NFL by PPG.

And when the word “valuable” is in the name of the award, Ryan being more valuable to the Falcons than Brady is to the Pats in terms of wins-losses, most definitely gives him the edge here in my book.

Not to mention that the folks who voted Matt Ryan for 1st Team All-Pro, the Associated Press, also vote for the MVP. So I think it’s pretty obvious here who is going to be unveiled as the 2016 NFL MVP.