Why West Ham’s Loss To Tottenham Does Not Effect Their Direction

West Ham shipped three goals against at home in a loss to cross London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Condemned by the foot of Golden Boot winner Harry Kane on two occasions, and once by Danish record goal scorer in the Premier League, Christian Eriksen, West Ham were really victims of their own demise on this occasion. Sloppy play defensively cost West Ham dearly in a game they were very comfortable in, before allowing Tottenham their first goal of the match. West Ham did well to claw back into the match after goals by Chicharito and Cheikhou Kouyate brought them to within one, but it was too little too late for the Hammers who dropped the London Derby.

The course for West Ham remains the same despite this loss to Tottenham. The Hammers are tasked with collecting points form every team outside the top-six, anything less and the critics and Twitter warriors will be burning effigies of the board and manager Slaven Bilic as well. Swansea is on the horizon as the next game, and as many supporters have identified it as a must-win game. Sure, it sounds hyperbolic being only the seventh game of the season, but there is some justice to the statement.

With a disappointing start behind them now, West Ham needs to capitalize on the recent string of results. Despite the loss to Tottenham, West Ham had kept back-to-back clean sheets in Premier League action before that game, and began looking like they sorted out their defensive issues. Tottenham capitalized on opportunities given to them by West Ham; limiting mistakes is the key moving forward as more talented teams will make West Ham pay for them moving forward.

What is certainly a mainstay at this point in the season is the mounting pressure on Bilic. Since their lackluster season last year, Bilic has been under the microscope, bringing forward the most divisive issue in West Ham supporters’ lives. West Ham plays Swansea, Brighton, Burnley, and Crystal Palace before facing a top-six team again and need to get points in all of them to lift themselves from their bottom-three position. Bilic cannot afford a loss to any of these teams as his squad was designed to challenge for a top of the table position, and is viewed as drastically better than the aforementioned clubs.

This storyline will be a constant for the remainder of the season and remainder of Slav’s life as West Ham’s manager. He got his players, he got the stadium, he needs to convert potential into results now. Once a staunch supporter of him as the clubs manager, I find myself not strongly in the “Bilic Out” camp purely based on results. However, I refuse to write him off without giving him this stretch of games here. Twelve points may be unrealistic, but anything less than eight would see him off as West Ham’s manager. It has been stated before, but his love for the club can no longer outweigh bad tactics.