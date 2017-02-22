When Will The Phillies Contend Again?

The Philadelphia Phillies have put their fans through hell for the last 13 years. They went from being the worst team in baseball, to slowly climbing to the top, to slowly collapsing all over again. With the ousting of former GM (and current first base coach for the Red Sox) Ruben Amaro, the Phillies promised that this time things would work differently; that they’d build a strong foundation, not drop huge contracts on one hit wonder talents, and not trade away the house for an arm that will last for two years. Matt Klentak has started with this transition, and been true to his word. Trust The Process – it’s the new saying in Philly. Here’s what he’s done so far to pull the Phils out of the cellar.

Cutting the Deadweight

After a very promising start to a career and the potential to be the next starting third baseman (or a corner outfielder), Cody Asche began slipping and posted a dismal .213/.284/.350 slash line in 2016. The Phils cut him and he signed a minor league contract with the White Sox. Ryan Howard, aka the 2nd worst contract in the history of baseball (thank you Albert Pujols!), had a club option to extend his contract by another year and another $20 million, which nobody in their right mind would take. Outfielder Peter Bourjos, 2nd baseman Andres Blanco, and RHPs David Hernandez and Charlie Morton all followed similar suits.

The Trade

In November, the Phillies sent long time utility man (and overall disappointment) Darin Ruf, along with Darnell Sweeney, to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Howie Kendrick. Kendrick is not a flashy name these days at age 33, but he is a strong veteran presence in a clubhouse full of young guys who need that sort of direction and guidance. Trading Ruf (after optioning him to AAA Lehigh Valley to make room for up and coming first baseman Tommy Joseph) showed that Klentak won’t play favorites and understands the mechanics of how the team needs to be moving forward. He also realizes that there is not a veteran outfield presence in any capacity, so look for Kendrick to be playing in left field come Opening Day.

3 Pitchers Acquired

Clay Buchholz, Pat Neshek, and Joaquin Benoit all join the Phillies this season in an effort to add depth to a young rotation and a struggling bullpen. The biggest name here is Buchholz, who has been nothing if not inconsistent. Take a look at his stats over the last 4 years:

2016 8-10, 4.78 ERA, 93K’s, 139 IP

2015 7-7, 3.26 ERA, 107K’s, 113 IP

2014 8-11, 5.34 ERA, 132K’S, 170 IP

2013 12-1, 1.74 ERA, 96K’S, 108 IP (And an All-Star bid)

So, thinking logically, he is due for a good year, right? Either way, he is a veteran arm who has much more upside than downside. The Phillies have plenty of cap space to cover his $13.5 million salary, and Buchholz could be in a prime spot at age 32 and a new beginning. The Phillies gave up next to nothing to acquire him from Boston, which makes this a truly low-risk, high-reward move.

At 36, Pat Neshek is more of a short-term option to solidify a bullpen that was shaky at best last year. The bullpen posted a stellar 7.88 ERA in the month of September alone. They used over 20 different relievers over the course of the season, and never had an established closer. Only three relief pitchers pitched more than 40 innings and had ERAs under 4, with Hector Neris being the shining star with a 2.58 ERA. Neshek immediately brings veteran stability, posting a 3.06 ERA in Houston last year (2.93 career ERA). His K:BB ratio is almost 4, and a WHIP of less than 1 last year will help him with a team who gave up over 600 runs the past two years.

Joaquin Benoit, while having turned 38, also brings an element of stability to the bullpen. Benoit had a rough time in Seattle last year, but was traded midway through the season and met a resurgence in Toronto, posting a 0.81 ERA in 25 games. If he can keep his late season form, he will be crucial to the Phillies bullpen. Of course, there is a chance that Klentak turns any or all of these pitchers over at the trade deadline for more prospects, but only time will tell.

Playing the Arbitration Game

The Phillies avoided arbitration completely this offseason by making qualifying offers to 2B Cesar Hernandez, RHP Jeanmar Gomez (the probable Opening Day closer), SS Freddy Galvis, and RHP Jeremy Hellickson. It’s worth noting that both Darin Ruf and Cody Asche were arbitration eligible, and the Phillies made the decision to get rid of them, rather than taking the time to pay them undeserved contracts.

Hellickson was a lone bright star in a young and injury-plagued rotation last year. He went 12-10 with a reasonable 3.71 ERA and 154 strikeouts. He quickly became the most reliable pitcher in the rotation by midseason, and the team rallied by winning six of his starts in a row. At the back-end, Jeanmar Gomez led the team with 37 saves, but still managed to have an ERA of 4.85. Obviously, there is work to be done, but there are definitely more expensive closing options out there (see: Aroldis Chapman).

Hernandez made a name for himself as a speedster in 2016. He led the NL with 11 triples last season and posted a .294/.371/.393 line while stealing 17 bases. Galvis did not perform as strongly, but was able to post .241/.274/.399 and reach a career high in home runs at 20. Both of these players are 26 and have plenty of potential, if they can work out some mechanical issues and put the ball in play.

Developing (And Not Trading) Young Talent

The Phillies have arguably the best farm system in the majors, and a huge part of this is due to Ruben Amaro’s farewell gift as GM, much of which came from trading Cole Hamels and Chase Utley. Top prospect JP Crawford, who finished the season crushing the ball in AAA Lehigh Valley last year, could see upward mobility as early as May. Other prospects like C Jorge Alfaro, OF Nick Williams, and OF Dylan Cozens have all spent extended time in AA and AAA. Expect Alfaro to make an appearance soon, and look for Cozens and Williams to keep crushing the ball wherever they happen to be. But looking beyond these future MLB players, we need to consider the current roster and how so many of them have moved up through the organization.

Aaron Nola, former first-round draft pick by Philly, is not a staple of the rotation. At 23, he is one of the youngest starting pitchers around – and he has been through some growing pains along the way. With a 4.29 career ERA to start his tenure off, and with a K/9 rate at 9.0, he has significantly more upside than downside. He did face a minor UCL strain to end his season last year, but, he didn’t have to get Tommy John surgery.

Maikel Franco has been one of the best hitting prospects to come up through the organization for a few years. With a career .258/.312/.437 slash line, he shows that he can really hit the ball. After a torrid start to last year, he hit 25 home runs and 88 RBIs. If he can maintain some plate discipline, he could quickly become one of the league’s top power hitters.

Odubel Herrera, who the Phillies snagged from the Rangers in the 2014 Rule 5 Draft, has proven to be one of the best pieces to the puzzle that is the outfield of Citizens Bank Park. Check out this comparison:

Player WAR/pos PA Age 2B 3B HR BB SO SB CS BA OBP SLG OPS Odubel Herrera 8.0 1193 23-24 51 9 23 91 263 41 15 .291 .353 .419 .773 Adam Eaton 5.9 918 23-25 39 16 6 74 142 22 14 .281 .350 .390 .740

Eaton just signed a big contract in Washington, while Herrera is making about $1 million in Philly. Also worth pointing out, Herrera was the lone All-Star for of the Phils, and led the Majors in batting average for the first month of the season. He is a speedster and a decent bat that can, and should, patrol center field for the foreseeable future. If he keeps up his pace at WAR, he might become the most valuable Philly since Chase Utley.

Tommy Joseph, the replacement for an aging (and terrible) Ryan Howard, had a stellar rookie campaign, posting a .257/.308/.505 slash line in 107 games. His power is undeniable, and it will be very necessary with the loss of a bat like Ryan Howard (despite his Mendoza line hovering batting average). 21 homers and 47 RBIs definitely propelled the team in a better direction, and he is a better fielder than Howard ever was.

Outlook for 2017

The Phillies are nowhere near ready to contend for a pennant, but they have a solid enough foundation to make some noise in the NL East. With some of the woes of the pitching staff being amended, they will presumably give up fewer runs (again, over 600 for the past two seasons), and with some new and young bats, we can expect more runs on the offensive side of the ball. Look for them to finish 3rd in the NL East, behind the Washington Nationals (who did mostly the same thing as the Phillies), and the New York Mets, provided their pitching staff stays healthy.

The direction of the team is solid, and they are following through with “The Process”. Klentak is proving that a young GM can still handle the game, and the franchise needed a new direction after Ruben Amaro sold out the future to acquire people like Roy Halladay and Cliff Lee. He is being smart about not tying up money in long-term contracts (a la Ryan Howard), and is giving the prospect-rich farm system the support it needs. As always, look for the Phillies to be a much better team in 2-3 seasons, possibly a major title contender by 2019 or 2020. Let’s hope, and Trust That Process.