Will Red Wings’ Roster Shakeups Spark Life Back Into Team?

The Detroit Red Wings may have gotten off to a great start this season, but lately, they have fallen into a slump, much like last season. They have gone on to lose their last four games. Some of them may have been close games, but close doesn’t always secure points. Even if some fans think the Wings should tank the next few seasons to get higher draft picks, players and management have both said they aren’t going to do that and will continue to try as hard as they can to make Detroit the best team they can be.

Detroit GM Ken Holland spent the past weekend making deals that hopefully will bring some spark back to the Red Wings and pull them out of their current slump.

The biggest move was signing Andreas Athanasiou. Detroit and Athanasiou have finally agreed to a one-year, $1.387 million contract. Athanasiou is an exciting speedster who is almost unstoppable when on a breakaway. Last season he had some issues with his defensive play, but there is hope that he worked on that during the offseason. But he does come with the spark that could be what Detroit needs to help pull them back up to where they were at the beginning of the season.

However, before they could officially sign Athanasiou, they had to clear up some cap space, so Holland had to make some deals to find some money to sign the young forward.

Riley Sheahan and a 5th round pick in the 2018 draft were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Scott Wilson and a 2018 3rd round pick. Sheahan’s contract was for $2.075 million and Wilson’s is for $625,000, clearing up the needed money so Athanasiou could join the Red Wings. It also gave the two players something that they may need.

Sheahan is a large center. When he was signed to Detroit they were hoping that he would be able to find the back of the net and use his size to make other teams uncomfortable. His first season he did just that, but as seasons went by Sheahan started slumping. Last year he didn’t score a single goal until the final game. Even if it was a historical goal, he needs to produce more. There was hope that once he got that monkey off his back he would be able to make a comeback this year. There seems to be no sign of that, and now Sheahan is hoping that a change of scenery can put some life back into his career.

Wilson may be smaller than Sheahan but he is a gritty player who is known for his forecheck. Detroit is hoping that he can add speed, toughness, and energy to the fourth line and possibly the penalty kill. These are all things that Detroit needs to help revive the team for this season. While Sheahan is hoping to revive his career, Wilson is hoping to be able to get consistent NHL ice time and get his own career going. At $625,000, his salary is much more reasonable for a fourth liner then Sheahan’s.

The trade took place on Saturday and on Sunday Wilson made his debut as a Red Wing against the Vancouver Canucks. He centered for Luke Glendening and Luke Witkowski on the fourth line. His total time on the ice was 9:28, and he was credited with two hits and won the one faceoff he took. He also had some pretty good passes and all in all was pretty decent for a player that had only been able to participate in one morning skate with his new team.

Hopefully, once he gets settled in, he can bring the toughness and forechecks that Detroit has been looking for the last season or so.

There is no official day for Athanasiou to start. The Canadian national needs to get a visa to be able to play in the United States and he needs to pass a physical. Ken Holland has said that he is hoping that it would be two weeks at the most.

There is no way of knowing if these changes will be enough to bring back the spark that the Wings had at the beginning of the season, but at least fans can have hope that things will get better again.