Will Roger Clemens Make The Vote: Yankees On The Ballot

The final former New York Yankee who is on the 2017 Hall of Fame ballot that I will breakdown is Roger Clemens. There are other former Yankees on the ballot, however, their time with the organization was too brief to be considered Yankees (Ivan Rodriguez) or too long ago for me to have a personal opinion (Tim Raines). Roger Clemens is an appropriate player to finish this series of articles with because of all the controversy surrounding him.

Related: Mike Mussina Hall of Fame Case, Jorge Posada Hall of Fame Case, & Gary Sheffield Hall of Fame Case

When it comes to statistics, there is no doubt that Roger Clemens is a Hall of Famer. In his 24-year career, Clemens has racked up 354 wins and 4672 strikeouts. Easily surpassing the 300 wins and 3,000 strikeouts mark that is the measuring stick, it is difficult to argue that there was a more dominant pitcher during his time. In addition to the wins and strikeouts, he had a career 3.12 ERA and 1.173 WHIP. Altogether, his numbers are something that every pitcher dreams about.

Not only are the statistics fantastic, Clemens racked up 7 Cy Young Awards over his career. In 1984, he won the AL MVP while pitching for the Boston Red Sox. Along with his 7 Cy Young Awards, Clemens finished in the top 10 of Cy Young voting 12 times. Clemens was a constant in receiving recognition for his pitching. An 11-time All-Star as well, there has hardly been another player who has received as much recognition as Roger Clemens.

If someone viewed these statistics and awards without knowing who they belonged to, that person would be flabbergasted that this player was not a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Unfortunately for Clemens, this year will be his fifth time on the ballot. All of that is due to his link to using performance enhancing drugs (PEDs). Take away his possible PED use, and Clemens would have already been enshrined in Cooperstown.

Clemens was first linked to using steroids in the Mitchell Report back in 2007. Not only was he linked by the Mitchell Report, former trainer Brian McNamee and former player José Canseco said in interviews that Clemens used PEDs. Although he has adamantly denied that he has ever used drugs to get ahead, the general public believes that he was a cheat. Even though he was found not guilty in 2012 on charges of lying to Congress, the majority of the general public does not believe him.

After numerous athletes lying to us about their use of PEDs, it is not hard to believe why people think Clemens is lying. There are two major things that go against his case. One is that his friend and fellow McNamee trainee, Andy Pettite, admitted to using HGH when accused by McNamee. The confirmation on Pettite gives McNamee a shred of credit when discussing players who have used PEDs. It is hard to fathom why someone would be telling the truth about one player but lying about another. The other major factor that works against Clemens is the history of baseball players lying about their use (to only confess later). Players like Rafael Palmeiro, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa all initially denied their use of PEDs to only admit when they had no other choice. In more recent memory, Ryan Braun and Alex Rodriguez have taken any hope of an athlete accused being believed by the general public.

For me, this conversation has changed over time. When I was growing up, Roger Clemens was my favorite pitcher. To say that there was a bit of a bias when it was announced that Clemens was accused of using PEDs would be an understatement. I whole-heartedly believed that Clemens was innocent of the accusations at the time.

It is hard to believe anyone now who has been accused of using any sort of cheating in their sport. As much as I would like to believe Clemens, I do not. How does that affect his statistics?

The thing with Roger Clemens is that the question of when his PED use started. There is a difference between him and Barry Bonds. With Bonds, there is a set time that everybody believes is when he started taking steroids. For the voters that I have heard talk about this issue, they say that Bonds’ numbers were good enough prior to his steroid use to be comfortable voting him into the Hall of Fame. The numbers are not clear with Clemens in the same way.

There is an underlying issue with this entire conversation, though. The MLB Hall of Fame is a museum where the past should be on display. Whether that is good or bad history, it should be on display. The entire Steroid Era of baseball is an unfortunate part of the league’s history now. Though there is an honor of being elected to the Hall of Fame, the museum aspect of Cooperstown begs the question of whether the voters should keep the alleged (and confirmed) PED users out.

Some criticize the voters for being the morality police. There is a fair point to that argument. Especially when a voter might be voting for one “steroid guy” while not voting for another. It harkens back to the museum argument as well. Who has the right to say one cheater is more deserving than another?

For Roger Clemens, the statistics are all there to be a member of the Hall of Fame. However, the PED allegations that hang over him make those less of a factor than they should be. If the question of Clemens’ Hall of Fame election was asked to me a couple of years ago, my answer would have been yes. Now, it is no. After playing baseball at a competitive level, my perspective has been altered about it. It is hard to ignore that Clemens (or any other PED user) cheated during his career. Even if there were numerous players using drugs to get ahead, it does not make it right. Being in awestruck about astronomical numbers should be saved for the players who did it the right way.