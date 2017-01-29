- Notre Dame: Life Is Tough On The Road
Will The Nebraska Receivers Be Physical Enough For The Big Ten?
- Updated: January 29, 2017
Due to the commitment of Jamire Calvin over the weekend, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have one of the best recruiting classes in college football. Overall, the Huskers have the No. 23 ranked class. More importantly, they filled their need at wide receiver. But are the Nebraska receivers physical enough to play in the Big Ten?
Next Chapter, Lincoln Nebraska! 🌽 pic.twitter.com/PhwtE7pQlS
— Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) January 27, 2017
The Huskers have four incoming wide receivers. Keyshawn Johnson Jr. is the only Nebraska receiver listed over 6’0″ tall. Jaevon McQuitty is listed at 5’11”. Meanwhile, Tyjon Lindsey and Calvin are both around 5’9″. Although Johnson is a 3-star recruit, the rest of the Nebraska receivers are 4-star studs.
The new unit has quickness across the board. However, Johnson seems more prepared to become a possession receiver immediately. Johnson high-points the ball as well as any high school player. He also has the ability to block on the perimeter. Therefore, he may be the key to success of the other Nebraska receivers.
The Huskers have been great downfield blockers. With McQuitty, Lindsey, and Calvin in the mix, the screen game could become lethal for the Huskers’ offense. All three players have the ability to run after the catch. Lindsey and Calvin are elite in confined spaces. As long as their ability translates to the college game, Nebraska’s offense may rise to a new level.
Still, their physicality will be tested in the Big Ten. If the Nebraska wide receivers are unable to get a free release off the line of scrimmage, it won’t matter how elusive they are. Remember, the Big Ten had the best collection of elite defenses last season. Yet, each team fell short against top flight wide receivers of varying statures.
It’s up to Mike Riley to find ways to get the ball to his playmakers. However, Lindsey committed to Nebraska for a specific reason.
I fell in love with Lincoln once again…
I DO NOT WANT TO WANT TO LEAVE. 🏴🌽
— T-WAYNE…🏴 (@tyjonlindsey) January 28, 2017
His love of the Nebraska football program is evident. However, Lindsey also wanted to work on his craft as a wide receiver. During his interview with Scout.com, Lindsey presented a detailed reason why he chose the Huskers over the Ohio State Buckeyes.
“In terms of the scheme at Ohio State, I would have been more of a situational player. I would play some in the backfield, some in the slot, some at receiver and basically move around to take advantage of mismatches but I don’t think I would have developed as well as a receiver being used that way.
“A perfect example is what happened with DeAnthony Thomas. That’s a guy I’m close to and we play a lot alike. At Oregon, he was that situational guy, moved around a lot and had success but when he got to the NFL, he didn’t really have a position. He’s now playing receiver and has to basically start from scratch in how to play and how to run routes. But guess who’s training him, who he picked to teach him how to run routes in the off-season and learn the position, Coach Williams.”
The new receivers come in with a lot of potential. They also have a lot to live up to in Riley’s third season as head coach. Due to graduation, the Huskers have 59 receptions returning next season. Stanley Morgan Jr. leads the way with 33 catches. Meanwhile, De’Mornay Pierson-El recorded 20 receptions last season. Therefore, the freshmen will have to play a pivotal role in the Big Ten race.
They just need to be ready for the physical play in the fall.
Lyle Harrison
Lyle Harrison
