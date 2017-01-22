Wisconsin Badgers In Great Shape After A Big Win Over Minnesota

While the Big Ten conference title is definitely still up for grabs this season, you might want to start thinking about penciling in the Wisconsin Badgers. This team is tied for 1st in the Big Ten right now at 5-1, and honestly, it’s already faced the worst of its schedule. Wisconsin has had to play road games against Indiana, Purdue, and Minnesota, and took two out of three of those. We all know how hard it is to win at the Kohl Center, and without a lot of difficult road games remaining, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Badgers nearly run the table in Big Ten play.

Ken Pomeroy says that the Wisconsin Badgers are favored to win in all of their remaining conference games. Their lowest chances are at Michigan (59%), Michigan State (61%), and Ohio State (67%). Still, we’ve seen that all three of these teams are beatable at home this year, and quite frankly at this point, I’d take Wisconsin to win all three of those as well. Then you have home games against the likes of Indiana, Penn State, Northwestern, Iowa, Maryland, and Minnesota. All of those can prove to be tough teams, but again, not many teams are going to come into the Kohl Center and dethrone the Badgers. It simply doesn’t happen very often.

Wisconsin is projected to finish 14-4 in Big Ten play according to KenPom, and that would more than likely be enough to win this league. I will say this, though; watch out for teams like Maryland and Purdue that seem to be hot in pursuit of that regular season conference title as well. Then again, they’re going to have relatively difficult finishes to conference play, and no one looks better on the road than Wisconsin. The key to winning the Big Ten is winning big games away from home, and Greg Gard’s team knows just how to do that.

Wisconsin’s overtime win over Minnesota was huge for this team. Not only are the Gophers difficult to beat at home, but the Badgers won a rivalry game against a legitimate NCAA Tournament team. Ethan Happ was spectacular, yet again, going for 28 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 blocks. Seriously, look at that stat line and tell me that you are not impressed. We’ve been seeing all year that this Wisconsin team has all of the necessary weapons to get back to the Final Four. I wouldn’t put it past the Badgers at this point.