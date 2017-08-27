The Runner Sports
The Wisconsin Badgers are projected to have one of the best defenses in the Big Ten. Consequently, the Badgers should have one of the best defenses in college football. However, the Badgers have taken another hit to their tremendous group of linebackers. 

The Badgers ruled out linebacker Zack Baun for the 2017 season due to a foot injury. Baun, entering his sophomore season, was in contention for a starting role with the Badgers’ defense. Whether he started or not, the Badgers would have relied on Baun to play a huge role at the outside linebacker position. Now, the Badgers have to go deeper into their bag of tricks at linebacker.

Baun recorded 15 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss as a redshirt freshman. Due to the early departure of TJ Watt, he was elevated to the defensive lineup. Unfortunately, Baun will be unable to have a breakout season with the preseason top 10 Badgers.

Earlier in training camp, the Badgers lost linebacker Jack Cichy with a right ACL injury. The Badgers expected Cichy to return after he only played in seven games last season. During the first seven games of the year, Cichy recorded 60 tackles. The Badgers will miss Cichy. However, the Badgers are one of the best at dealing with adversity from the linebacker position.

Last season, Chris Orr did not finish the first defensive series with the Badgers. He tore his ACL on the first play from scrimmage against the LSU Tigers. With Orr back, the Badgers seemed loaded at linebacker. Well, their depth will come into focus before the season opener.

Currently, Leon Jacobs and Garret Dooley are slotted to start at outside linebacker. They combined for 77 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2016.

The Badgers won 11 games last season. After winning the division, they lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the conference championship game. They gave up 15.6 points per game during the 2016 season. All three losses came against the Big Ten East by a combined 21 points.

Wisconsin is the favorite to win the Big Ten West. The Badgers open the season against the Utah State Aggies on Friday, Sep. 1 at 9:00 p.m. 

