- 2017 TRS NFL Awards
- Could Lineup Changes Get Notre Dame Out Of Its Recent Rut?
- Is 2017 Aaron Hicks’ Last Chance As A Yankee?
- Teams Announced For First Round Of Six Nations
- The X-Factor To The Falcons’ Super Bowl Chances
- Urban Meyer And Ohio State Reloads In 2017 Recruiting Class
- Weight Of The World Now On Carlos Rodon’s Shoulders To Be More Consistent: How He Plans To Adjust To New Role
- Big Ten Title Race: Who’s Still Alive?
- Notre Dame: Life Is Tough On The Road
- A Year After Being One Of White Sox’s Top Prospects, Tim Anderson Finds Himself A Main Component Of Rebuild
Wisconsin Football: Jim Leonhard elevated to defensive Coordinator
-
- Updated: February 3, 2017
For the second year in a row, the Wisconsin Badgers had to replace a successful defensive coordinator. They may have found their man for the foreseeable future this time around. The Badgers named Jim Leonhard the new secondary coach in 2016. Less than a year later, the former Badgers’ All-American becomes the defensive coordinator.
"Madison is home."
"I'm excited to know that I'm going to be here and be a big part of Badger football."
📰👉 https://t.co/2LsU9mG7Hv pic.twitter.com/qehsEqwAP2
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 3, 2017
Leonhard began his college career with the Badgers. He dominated on the field, becoming a three-time All-American safety. During his NFL career, Leonhard played 10 seasons, accounting for 14 interceptions. After flirting with playing one more season, Leonhard took a year off.
We have our coordinator.
You may recognize him.
📰👉 https://t.co/2LsU9mowiVhttps://t.co/TqOvgI8JfO
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 2, 2017
He joined the Badgers last year and fostered a strong defensive secondary. As a small player, Leonhard flourished in his role with the Badgers. Consequently, the entire Badgers’ secondary played dominant football. They recorded 22 interceptions while helping the defense hold opponents to 15.6 points per game.
Leonhard has big shoes to fill next season and beyond. He also has not taken the conventional route to become a defensive coordinator. The Badgers may be making a mistake. They may also have one of the best young coaches in college football.
In addition, Leonhard believes he is ready for the promotion.
Here is Leonhard’s statement via Wisconsin Athletics- “A year ago, if you were to ask me if this was going to happen, I’d probably would have laughed at you — not knowing exactly how it was going to go and how it would work out,” said Leonhard, who had no previous coaching experience prior to taking over the UW secondary last season.
He clearly knows the game. Due to Leonhard’s ability to play, he should be able to diagram a game plan. However, the biggest adjustment for Leonhard might be on game day. Leonhard has never called defensive plays in a game. Remember, Leonhard won’t be on the field making audibles. He must be able to communicate to his defense effectively.
“First of all, I love to teach football, I’ve always loved teaching the game,” he said. “I always felt my role (as a player) was to be that mentor to young guys, to help guys learn. So the transition to the coaching side has been pretty natural for me.
“The rest of it was learning how to do it — how to be you and not try to be fake with it — how to be genuine and eliminate a lot of the BS that can go along with coaching. It’s not about you. It’s 100 percent about the players, it’s 100 percent about their development.
“And It’s helping them be better players and better people.”
The Badgers finished last season with an 11-3 record. They also brought in the No. 7 recruiting class in the Big Ten. The Badgers signed three defensive backs in the 2017 class. Madison Cone, Faion Hicks, and Scott Nelson seem to be the future of the Badgers’ secondary.
With Leonhard’s help, the Badgers should be in good hands.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
- Wisconsin Football: Jim Leonhard elevated to defensive Coordinator - February 3, 2017
- Minnesota Gophers: 2017 Quarterback Breakdown - February 3, 2017
- Nebraska Cornhuskers Wide Receivers Need To Get On Same Page With Mike Riley - February 2, 2017