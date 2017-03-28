With 11/11 SB, Derek Fisher Turning Houston Into “Fastros,” But Can’t Make Team

Several stories are lurking here: 1) Houston’s #4-ranked prospect, OF Derek Fisher, is setting land speed records on the basepaths in the Astros’ spring games; 2) The Astros now have a new speed dimension to go with their promising power, and slightly-tweaked pitching staff; 3) Looming larger, though, is the eye-popping story that, despite his 11-for-11 stolen base numbers in 38 spring ABs (through games of March 28), Fisher will not make the Opening Day roster when the team breaks Florida camp late Wednesday, March 29.

Fisher is the first Astros player with double-digit steals in a Spring Training since Michael Bourn pilfered 13 eight years ago. Fisher has led Houston to third among all MLB teams, this spring, with 31 (out of 39, 79%) steals, through games of March 28.

“From last year to this year I’ve been working hard on it,” the 23-year-old Fisher said recently from the Astros’ West Palm Beach camp, adding that he’s, “less tense, playing looser and not second-guessing his reads.”

Astros manager A.J. Hinch described the left-hand hitting outfielder as “dynamic on the bases” with “a very quick first step.”

“He’s picked up on a lot of cues,” Hinch said. “He’s taken some of the things we’ve worked on the back fields into game action.”

And, did I mention he’s hitting .289 with 9 runs scored and 9 RBIs? Lest you think Hinch is being unnecessarily cruel, another optimistic story (#4) is simply the stacked deck the Astros will deal when they ante up against the M’s on Opening Day, April 3.

It’s not every year an overachieving youngster has absolutely no chance to crack an already set Houston lineup (and deep bench) out of camp.

Fisher will begin his 2017 in AAA Fresno, where he spent about the last fifth of 2016, turning in a solid .290 BA in 107 ABs, with 8 doubles, 5 homers, and of course, a spotless 5 stolen bases in 5 attempts.

Video: Watch Fisher pound a homer to left-center for Fresno last August

The opening four-fifths of ’16 were spent in Houston’s Double-A Corpus Christi, and while his BA was underwhelming at .245, Fisher’s unique combination of power and speed were, nonetheless, on full Texas League display: In 371 ABs, the 6’3″, 205-pound Fisher whacked 13 doubles, 4 triples, and 16 homers. He stole 23 of 30 bases, to boot.

Fisher was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 2011 draft out of Cedar Crest High School (Lebanon, PA), but elected to attend college. He became a first-rounder in the 2014 draft for the Astros (37th overall) out of Virginia.

In his abbreviated three years at UVA (a broken hamate bone in early ’14 kept him out of many games before the June draft), Fisher hit .281 in 155 games. Thirty doubles, 12 triples, and 17 homers showed his power, while his 17 steals in 28 attempts (61%) only hinted at his speed potential.

Video: Hear Fisher’s UVa coach speak of his talent, and watch interview with Fisher with game highlights footage

Jake May Be Hearing Footsteps

Fisher can offer so much to the Astros, with both bat and feet, expect him to be called up immediately following either an outfielder injury, or if more dynamism is desired over the heretofore lazy bat of OF Jake Marisnick.

No one can match Jake’s outfield speed in running down flies (except possibly Fisher, who played all three OF positions March 28). No one can match Marisnick’s speed on the bases (except possibly Fisher). If Jake can’t improve his OBP (ML career .268, compared to Fisher’s MiLB career .368), it might not take a vivid imagination to picture Marisnick departing Houston on a trade wagon, while Fisher ends up being penciled in as a starter, or viable option off the bench. Soon.

Video: Watch Fisher run down a fly in CF, and lay out to make the diving catch (Fresno, August ’16)

Fisher-Related Story #5:

Oh, and one more story is coming out of the Fisher-has-arrived Spring Training: White Sox GM Rick Hahn has no doubt added Fisher to the pallet of prospects he’ll expect in return for lefty starter Jose Quintana.

Rumors for months have linked the ‘Stros to the coveted pitcher, but asking for such hot property as Joe Musgrove, Frances Martes, and Kyle Tucker has been deemed too high a price for Houston GM, Jeff Luhnow.

Even if Hahn says, “Who?” at the mention of the fleet Astro’s name, Derek Fisher has now put himself on the “hey-whaddabout-him?” list of many MLB teams.

