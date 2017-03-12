With Their Fate In Committee’s Hands, USC Still Not Worried

With the Pac-12 tournament in the books, we know exactly one team that is getting into the NCAA Tournament. Even though we already knew UCLA, Arizona, and Oregon are complete locks to be invited, and at a high seed nonetheless. One Pac-12 team still on the proverbial bubble is USC. Although they can no longer help themselves, they still feel confident about their resume.

USC finished 24-9 in the regular season, their biggest win coming against UCLA, who is projected to be a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Led by point guard Jordan McLaughlin, their leading assist man who averages over 13 points a game, the Trojans have plenty of talent. Freshman De’Anthony Melton made huge waves early in the season for his defense, but offense is no weakness, averaging 8.7 points and 4.9 rebounds a game. Versatile freshman Jonah Mathews coming off the bench averages 7.3 points a game in just over 20 minutes of action. The leading scorer on the team is Bennie Boatwright a 6’10” forward who drops 14.6 points a game.

All that being said they currently predicted as the first team out, meaning they in all actuality are in a fierce fight for the last bids in. They have plans to get together and watch the selection show this Sunday. Jonah Mathews said, “I mean we are not worried about it, hopefully the selection committee makes the right choice and puts us in there.” As well as, “making the tournament as a freshman would be amazing and just a big thing for everyone.”

USC may be on the outside looking in, but if given the chance they could have a strong showing in the tournament. Talent is not the problem, lack of big time quality wins are. Their record and strength of schedule truly help them immensely, being in the Pac-12 they had many opportunities against top 50 teams. We will all be watching alongside USC to see who gets in, maybe just maybe if given the chance they can make the splash that they are confident they could.