George Springer and Alex Bregman smacked home runs in Saturday night’s World Series Game 4 at Minute Maid Park. Sadly, for the Houston Astros, those were the only two hits the team was able to muster against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and their 6-2 defeat tied the series at two, heading into Sunday night’s Game 5.

Alex Wood, pitching for the first time in a month, shellacked Houston’s bats for 5.2 innings, allowing no hits (but two walks) until Springer’s dinger to left brought Dodger manager Dave Roberts leaping out of the dugout to yank the left-hander for reliever Brandon Morrow with two outs in the 6th.

After observing the merry-go-round nature of the LA bullpen in Friday’s 5-3 Dodger loss in Game 3, a sharp eye could see Wood’s gaze go from the landing of Springer’s homer to the dugout steps without missing a beat. Having hypnotized the Astros for over half the game, and then be suddenly pulled after yielding a long ball seems a harsh punishment (how can the player perceive otherwise, even if buying into the daily reliever smorgasbord?).

A longtime Astro follower could easily see manager A.J. Hinch probably letting his starter stay in (after giving up his first hit in the 6th), as long as he felt confident his pitches were working, and in his judgment, he might get the next batters out.

By the way, Springer became the first player to break up a World Series no-hit bid with a homer in the sixth inning or later.

Sorry, Charlie

Which brings us to Houston’s starter Charlie Morton and his consistent mid-to-upper 90s mph fastball and killer curve. He was equaling Wood in efficiency in his 6.1 innings, giving the Dodgers just three hits with no walks, while striking out seven.

Will Harris was the first to relieve Morton, and he promptly allowed an inherited run to score, tying the game at one. Chris Devenski did his part in pitching a clean, hitless 8th inning while striking out one. Ken Giles and Joe Musgrove both pitched the ninth, and managed to allow the Dodgers to score the five runs they needed to put it away.

Giles has allowed a run in six of his seven postseason outings this year.

Bregman’s homer off Dodger closer Kenley Jansen (who was presented with the Hartford NL Reliever of the Year Award before the game), with two outs in the 9th, would have been called “clutch” had it occurred in a closer contest, or with men on base. As it is, the Astros continue to show they can touch the heretofore untouchable Dodger bullpen. It’s just in this game, the Astros’ porous bullpen made that fact rather pointless.

Coming Up

Game 1’s ace vs. ace matchup reprises for Game 5, Sunday night at 7 pm (CT), as Dallas Keuchel goes for the home team, while Dodger ace Clayton Kershaw tries to grab the series lead before the teams reconvene at Chavez Ravine, Tuesday.

Mojo to mull over: Teams that have won Game 4 to tie any World Series have gone on to win the Series 55% of the time (24 of 44 times), including three of the past four in that scenario (2014 Giants, ’13 Red Sox, ’03 Marlins).

“I can’t wait,” Bregman said about Game 5. “I know everyone in here wishes the game was right now. We want to go back out there and play and — I don’t know if redeem ourselves is the right word — but we want to go back out there and play right now. This is the World Series. This is going to be a dogfight.”