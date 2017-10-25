Motivation or self-fulfilling prophecy? Before Tuesday’s World Series Game 1, someone had scribbled a game plan of sorts on the whiteboard in the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse. “Hit these boys in their mouths and don’t look back!” the message read.

Houston Astros manager, A.J. Hinch, in his post-game press conference, succinctly detailed the “punch in the jaw” that knocked his team into the ropes: “They had two big swings, we had one; they had a walk right before one of their big swings, it’s 3-1, we get to Game 2. It’s no more complicated than that.”

In a record 103 degree Dodger Stadium heat, Astros lefty starter Dallas Keuchel‘s first mistake of three happened on the game’s first pitch. Dodger center fielder, Chris Taylor, walloped a high cutter 447 feet to left (his third postseason homer), and Taylor’s goal of being aggressive early led immediately to the Astros fighting from behind.

“Taylor hit a first-pitch four-seamer out of the yard, kind of hit us in the jaw,” Keuchel said post-game, citing the Dodgers’ whiteboard plan, however unwittingly.

Taylor was the benefactor of Keuchel’s second mistake, a two-out walk in the 6th inning, an unforgivable blunder in a knotted big game. Moments later, DK mistake #3 was served up to third baseman, Justin Turner, who lofted a high and in breaking ball into the left-center field bleachers. Curiously, Turner was using a lighter bat than he used in his first two ABs, which resulted in a swinging strikeout and a pop out.

Kershaw’s Lone Misstep

Pitching like the future Hall-of-Famer he likely will be, Clayton Kershaw pitched 7 squeaky clean innings, yielding 3 hits and no walks, while collecting 11 strikeouts. Houston third baseman, Alex Bregman, was the only Astro to capitalize on a Kershaw mistake, slugging a lead-off homer in the 4th. So far, in the Astros’ postseason run, the 23-year-old Bregman has solved the likes of big-time pitchers Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel (Boston Red Sox, ALDS). Now, Bregman can add a notch on his bat with Kershaw’s name on it.

At the time, that score-tying homer gave the Astros (and their fans, including 1,000 gathered at a Minute Maid Park watch party) a glimmer of hope, with said glimmer rapidly doused at the crack of Turner’s bat in the seventh.

Singles by Josh Reddick and Jose Altuve were separated by 4 innings and were shooed harmlessly away by Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young award winner and native Texan, like pesky mosquitos at Venice Beach.

Numbers Don’t Lie (But It’d Be Nice If They Fibbed a Bit)

Houston center fielder, George Springer, personified his team’s Kershaw headache by donning the Golden Sombrero, as his 4 Ks contributed to this ugly stat: He is 3-for-30 with 11 strikeouts since the start of the ALCS against the Yankees.

With Game 1’s loss, the Astros fell to 1-5 on the road this postseason. They’re 6-0 at Minute Maid Park. This latest road defeat also dropped the franchise to 0-5 in World Series games, after being swept by the White Sox in 2005, in their first Fall Classic appearance.

Game 2: Whose Jaw? Whose Punch?

The Astros look to start Friday’s Game 3 in Houston with the Series tied 1-1, and they’ll send their righty ace, Justin Verlander (15-8, 3.36 ERA), to the mound, Wednesday night at 7 pm (CT) for Game 2. Since being acquired on Aug. 31, Verlander is 9-0 with a 1.23 ERA in his nine games with Houston, including eight starts.

The Dodgers counter with southpaw Rich Hill (12-8, 3.32), who, while successful and competent in 2017, is no Kershaw or Verlander, although a devastating 12 to 6 curve might keep the Astros off balance. Hill is 3-1 with a 2.68 ERA in 10 games against the Astros in his career.

Back to Hinch: “It’s a tough league when you run into Kershaw, but it’s gonna be a tough league (Wednesday) when you gotta run into Verlander.”

Notes on a Launch Pad

Celebrities were in attendance in abundance, Tuesday night: Former Dodger legends Don Newcombe (currently a Dodger exec), Sandy Koufax, former manager Tommy Lasorda, and newly-retired announcer Vin Scully joined Magic Johnson, Lady Gaga, George Lopez, and Rob Lowe.

The team that has won Game 1 of the World Series has gone on to win it all 70 of 112 times (62.5 percent), including 17 of the past 20 since 1997. The only teams during that span to recover from a 0-1 deficit were the 2002 Angels, 2009 Phillies, and last year’s Chicago Cubs.