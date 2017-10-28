Having split the first two World Series games in Los Angeles, the Houston Astros returned to Minute Maid Park, Friday night, with the hopes of not having to return to Dodger Stadium Tuesday for a Game 6. The Astros got one game closer to that goal, by out-hitting, out-pitching, and yes, out-managing the Dodgers, 5-3, thus taking a 2-1 series lead.

Houston starter, Lance McCullers, Jr., out-pitched his mound opponent, fellow righty, Yu Darvish, who was lifted for a reliever before even finishing the second inning. In fact, Dodger manager, Dave Roberts ended up using a total of five relievers scattered throughout the last 7.1 innings.

Conversely, Houston’s A.J. Hinch pulled the bullpen strings and only used starter Brad Peacock to relieve McCullers in the 6th inning. Peacock no-hit the Dodgers for his 3.2 innings, mostly on a mid-90s fastball and a slider, no doubt difficult to adjust to for LA after twice through the order and a steady diet of McCullers’ curveballs.

McCullers allowed three runs on four hits and four walks over 5.1 innings, handing a lead to Peacock as the Astros gained their first lead of the series following their thrilling Game 2 win in Los Angeles.

A question mark to make the team out of spring training, Peacock’s effort produced the longest hitless World Series relief outing since 1964 (Ron Taylor, St. Louis Cardinals), as well as the first hitless save of three or more innings in the World Series since the save became an official stat in 1969.

Astros Tame Whirling Darvish

Houston scored all they would need to win in the 2nd, as Yuli Gurriel cranked a Darvish offering into the left field Crawford Boxes for a homer, and the first of his two hits, to produce the Astros’ first run. Right fielder Josh Reddick slapped an opposite-field double (the first of his two hits) into the left field corner, which was followed by DH Evan Gattis‘ walk.

Reddick scored when Marwin Gonzalez hit a long single into left-center, and Gattis scored the third run on Brian McCann’s single to right-center. After a George Springer lineout, Alex Bregman hit a sacrifice fly to center, far enough to score Marwin, giving Houston a 4-0 advantage. Darvish’s night would end after Jose Altuve smacked a double to left. Kenta Maeda was the first to be summoned from the Dodgers’ bullpen merry-go-round, and shut down the Astros’ offense for 2.2 innings, allowing one hit and a walk, while whiffing two.

Maeda appeared to be wheeling and dealing to a point where he was keeping the Astros off balance. However, four other pitchers followed Maeda, with none lasting more than 1.1 innings (Ross Stripling to close out the game), and two (Brandon Morrow and Tony Cingrani) going just two-thirds an inning each.

Dodgers’ MO DOA?

Hinch and Roberts are longtime and close friends, and each has been lauded for swimming deep in the pool of baseball sabermetrics and analytics and on-field matchups. Game 3 provided a snapshot of the two managers and their respective modus operandi.

Whereas Roberts utilized a host of human resources, following Darvish, to finish the game, Hinch handed the ball to Peacock, and never asked for it back. Hinch even had no one warming in the ‘pen until late, when Chris Devenski did little more than peer through the fence to watch Peacock deal.

Hinch showed unwavering confidence in Peacock, and not only did it manifest itself in the hurler’s performance Friday night, it’ll pay dividends the next time Hinch hands him the ball.

Meanwhile, on the Dodgers’ side, a look on the faces of some of the quickly-hooked relievers as they trundled off the mound for yet another arm off the assembly line, reflected more than one eye-roll or look of impatience.

Kinda like a nine-year-old’s birthday party, when all the other kids are allowed to have a handful of cookies, and you’re hand-slapped into only getting one. If they’re honest, a safe bet might find more than one of those LA relievers yearning to have just one more bite of a part of an inning: “I mean, look at that other team….they’re letting their reliever go more than one inning!”

Bullpen Paradigm Shift Needed in LA?

Here lies the difference between the two managers. No one is married more to analytics than A.J. Hinch, with the possible exception of Roberts. But, Hinch knows his players. Hinch knows how to get the most out of what he knows is each player’s strength.

While all the network talking heads were calling for Hinch to drop Springer far down in the batting order after a Golden Sombrero K-fest in a recent game, those who know Hinch knew he’d no sooner do that than bench Reddick for light-hitting his way through the postseason. Dropped for a game to the #9 spot, Reddick was lifted back to the middle of the order for Game 3, and responded to Hinch’s continued confidence with two hits, including a double, as well as scoring two of Houston’s runs.

Besides the physical toll (making some pitchers unavailable for action the next game or two), what might be the psychological results of taking the ball from so many relievers’ hands when more than one was up to the task to pitch deeper into the game?

Coming Up

Right-hander Charlie Morton takes the ball for Houston as they try to extend their series lead, Saturday night at Minute Maid (7 pm CT). Morton threw five scoreless innings to get the win in the Game 7 ALCS clincher against the Yankees. Morton is 1-1 with a deceptively high 6.23 ERA in three postseason starts.

The Dodgers will counter with Alex Wood, who started Game 4 of the NLCS in Chicago on Oct. 18, so he’ll be working on nine days’ rest. Wood served the Cubs three home runs, so keeping Houston’s right-handed hitters in the park will be his first priority.

McCullers, incidentally, may be set up to start a potential winner-take-all Game 7 in Los Angeles, which is part of the reason why Hinch slotted him over Charlie Morton, Friday.

“I’ve got to focus on Game 3,” McCullers said leading up to Friday’s game. “But I’m not going to lie and say I haven’t thought about a possible Game 7.”