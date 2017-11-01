It looked good on paper. The Houston Astros had a 3-2 World Series lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers coming into Tuesday’s Game 6, with their ace, Justin Verlander, on the mound at Dodger Stadium.

And, for five innings, Verlander looked like the horse that might carry the Astros over the finish line, especially when George Springer staked him to an early 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning, a drive into the right field seats. But, the Astros’ center fielder’s 5th postseason home run was about all Houston’s bats could muster against Dodgers starter, lefty Rich Hill, who scattered four hits in his 4.2 innings, walking one and striking out five.

The Astros’ best chance against Hill, in fact, came in the 5th, when Game 2‘s starter loaded the bases on a Brian McCann single, a Marwin Gonzalez double, and an intentional walk to Springer. Out came Dodger manager Dave Roberts, owner of baseball’s quickest and most frequent pitcher hook (a practice discussed at length in our coverage of Game 3), and right-hander Brandon Morrow relieved Hill, and induced Game 5’s game-winning hero, Alex Bregman, to ground out to shortstop, ending the threat.

The Fateful Sixth

Verlander retired 15 of the 16 Dodgers he faced, with Yasiel Puig‘s second-inning single his only blemish. Verlander’s Game 6 production, through the 5th inning, anyway, included eight strikeouts, 15 first-pitch strikes, and only one three-ball count. He finished throwing only 69 pitches, with nine Ks, three hits, while picking up the loss, his first “L” since joining the Astros in the last two seconds of August in a trade with Detroit. Coming into Game 6, Verlander had won all 10 of his Houston starts. He entered the game 0-3 in his career in World Series games.

Austin Barnes opened the bottom half of the sixth with a single off Verlander, putting the tying run on base, and suddenly waking the Dodger Stadium faithful. Verlander then got ahead of Chase Utley, who had logged a woeful 0-for-14 in the postseason to that point, but managed to hit him with a changeup on a 1-2 count.

About to face the top of the LA lineup for the third time, Houston manager A.J. Hinch met Verlander at the mound to go over the situation with his best pitcher. Chris Taylor fell behind in the count before smacking a 1-2 fastball to right. His double scored Barnes, tying the game, while leaving two runners in scoring position.

A Corey Seager blast to right nearly turned it into a three-run game, but the ball fell short of the wall, but not right fielder Josh Reddick‘s glove. The Dodgers, though, settled for the resultant sacrifice fly, and took a 2-1 lead into the 7th.

Joc Pederson lofted an opposite-field homer off Houston reliever Joe Musgrove in the 7th inning to extend the lead to 3-1, and ultimately force Wednesday’s winner-take-all seventh game.

Notes on a Launch Pad

Wednesday’s game will be the first World Series Game 7 between 100-win teams since 1931, when the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia A’s.

Overheard in the Houston clubhouse: Lance McCullers, Jr.: “This series was destined to go seven.” Bregman: “We’re ready to meet them toe-to-toe tomorrow.” Carlos Correa: “Team confidence is at an optimum level right now.”

And, with an ear to the Dodgers’ clubhouse door, this: “I can go 27 innings. Whatever they need.”–Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw on his Game 7 availability. By the way, don’t underestimate the one-out or so availability of Game 6 starter Verlander for Wednesday’s game. He’ll have 4 1/2 months to have his arm in ice.

Word from the Astros is that the entire bullpen is ready and available for Game 7…all hands on deck.

Coming Up

Right-hander McCullers will start Game 7 for the Astros when they face the Dodgers on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium (7:20 pm CT). In fact, he was seen doing long tosses on the field immediately after Game 6. McCullers’ only postseason win came when he beat LA in Friday’s Game 3, allowing three runs, four hits, and four walks in 5.1 innings.

The Dodgers will counter with right-hander Yu Darvish, who got only five outs when he started Game 3 in Houston, allowing four runs, including a round-tripper to Yuli Gurriel.

From former Astros broadcaster Greg Lucas, this Tweet: “Scary part for Astros is knowing Darvish won’t be as bad, and LA pen looks to have gotten enough rest. Can hitters meet challenge?”

The Astros scored 20 runs over the weekend in the three games in Houston. They’ve scored 22 all eight postseason games away from Houston.