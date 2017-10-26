Wozniacki And Williams Claim Two More Semifinal Spots At WTA Finals

On Wednesday, the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore continues to bring out the best in Caroline Wozniacki. The No. 6 player in the world again surrendered only two games, beating world No. 1 Simona Halep 6-0, 6-2. Wozniacki has credited the slower, indoor hardcourts as an asset in her impressive wins so far. With that win, Wozniacki has also clinched a spot in the semifinals stage. The other match saw No. 8 Caroline Garcia come back and beat No. 4 Elina Svitolina 6-7, 6-3, 7-5. Garcia kept her chances alive of joining Wozniacki and No.3 Karolina Pliskova, who clinched her spot on Tuesday, in the semifinal stage. If both Halep and Garcia lose their match Friday, that is when things will get interesting, and it will come down to games and sets. However, the third slot in the semifinal stage was determined today.

No. 5 Venus Williams defeated No. 2 Garbine Muguruza 7-5, 6-4, becoming the second person from the White Group to move on to the semifinals. This was a sweet revenge match for Williams, who missed out on claiming a sixth Wimbledon title this year, losing to Muguruza in that final. Williams has always performed well when she has qualified for the season-ending championships, in fact taking the title in 2008. In the second singles match of the day, No. 7 Jelena Ostapenko recorded her first win at the WTA Finals with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Pliskova. While Pliskova has already qualified for the semifinal stage, this loss cost her some valuable ranking points that might decide if she will end the year No. 1 or not.

The doubles event began today as well. Co-No. 1s Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan also got revenge, beating Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Kveta Peschke, who took them out at Wimbledon. This time, Hingis and Chan proved too strong, winning 6-3, 6-2. Hingis also announced her retirement at the conclusion of the WTA Finals Singapore. Having also already been inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame, another title, and going out on top would be the perfect ending to an incredible career from Hingis. No. 3 seeds Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova won the other doubles match of the day, with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Andrea Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez-Sanchez.

Friday will decide the last spot for the semifinal stage for the singles event, as well as wrap up the doubles first round. With both of Wozniacki’s matches being so dominant, it looks to be a big mountain for Garcia to climb if she wants the last spot; she also holds a 0-2 head-to-head record against the No. 6 player as well. Halep and Svitolina are even 2-2, but Svitolina did win their most recent meeting 6-1, 6-1. It will probably come down to the specific games and sets for the last spot, but that is what makes the WTA Finals so entertaining. Catch more results from Singapore tomorrow, here at The Runner Sports.