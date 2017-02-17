- NBA All-Star Break: Where Does The Cavaliers Roster Stand?
WR Kade Warner Joins 2017 Nebraska Recruiting Class
- Updated: February 17, 2017
Sometimes you don’t get the player you want. And that may lead to getting the player you need. On Thursday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers added another famous name to their top 25 recruiting class. Wide receiver Kade Warner committed to the Huskers after a recent visit to Lincoln. Warner is listed as a 2-star recruit according to Scout.com.
Words cannot describe the feeling. Thank you to everyone who believed in me. God is Great! #GBR pic.twitter.com/BdPovHOJ2f
— Kade Warner (@KadeWarner) February 17, 2017
If the name sounds familiar, it should. Warner is the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. More importantly, the game matches up. The younger Warner is 6-foot-2, 205 pounds. He might be the steal in this recruiting class.
During his senior season, Warner caught 83 passes for 1,063 yards and 14 touchdowns. In all, Warner recorded 241 catches for 2,892 yards and 35 touchdowns. However, Warner did not have any FBS Division I offers. Programs have overlooked members of the Warner family before.
Instead, a few schools were interested in Warner joining a program as a preferred walk-on. In addition to the Huskers, Warner gained interest from Arizona State, Iowa, and UCLA. None of the programs showed enough interest to offer a scholarship. As a result, some coaching staffs may join the hot seat if Warner has a stellar career.
All of these schools made sense and seemed like a natural fit for the senior wide receiver. Warner had an opportunity to play close to home in Tempe, AZ. He also could have gone to Iowa. Remember, Warner’s father played at Northern Iowa before starting for the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena Football League.
However, the Huskers have flourished with their walk-on program over the years.
“Everybody on the coaching staff I needed to see set out part of their day so that I could come and meet them and see what Nebraska football and program is about. Also, the history of not only Nebraska’s walk ons, but also coach Riley’s walk ons as well, was very intriguing to a football player trying to walk on and earn a spot.”
According to 247sports.com, Warner was impressed by the visit. He still doesn’t know his exact fit within the offense. However, Warner is versatile enough to play anywhere.
“They told me they were recruiting me as a wide receiver,” Warner said. “I’ll probably play in the slot — mostly slot — and some outside, but I really don’t know exactly what my perfect fit in the offense is. I just have to wait to see what I mold into.”
On signing day, the Huskers attracted a few high-profile wide receivers. Keyshawn Johnson Jr. enrolled early with Jaevon McQuitty. Meanwhile, Tyjon Lindsey is the most heralded receiver from the 2017 class.
