Yankees Advance To ALDS: How Do They Stack Up To Cleveland?

Tuesday night, the New York Yankees toppled the Minnesota Twins in a competitive game. Beating the Twins 8-4, the Yankees now move on to the ALDS to face the Cleveland Indians in a best of five series. The notable aspects of the Wild Card game were Luis Severino only being able to record one out, the Yankees’ bullpen looked dominant, and the offense carried the load. Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius, and Brett Gardner all homered in the game. Home runs and strong bullpen pitching, the foundation for the 2017 Yankees. Now that the Yankees are “officially” in the postseason, they head into a series with the favorite to win the World Series. Hooray.

With how the MLB has changed over the years, both the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians have teams built around what succeeds in the postseason. Strong in the bullpen and at the plate, both teams are dangerous in a short series. The big difference between the two clubs is the starting pitching. While the Indians are led by proven ace Corey Kluber, the Yankees have a rotation that looks solid on paper but can be a question mark in reality. Look no further than Tuesday for an example of that.

A Year or Two Early

While the New York Yankees consistently have large expectations, this season was one where fans were expecting a rebuild/reboot type season. Though no one thought the Yankees were going to lose 100 games, no one thought the team was going to be a playoff contender. However, the strong start to the season altered expectations a bit. Heading into Tuesday’s AL Wild Card game, there were some (including Bill Plaschke on Around the Horn) who said that the Yankees (more specifically their fans) would be okay with a loss since the team was not supposed to be here.

For those who do not know, the Yankees and Yankee fans do not operate under that thought process. It does not matter if the Yankees were supposed to have a down year, the way this team has looked this season has altered expectations. Making it to the ALDS was a requirement for the Yankees. Now that the team has made to the ALDS, those “year early” sentiments are more acceptable. Yankee fans still expect and hope that the Yankees win the World Series, but losing to the Indians in the ALDS will be more understandable than losing to the Twins in a one-game playoff.

ALDS Matchups

Starting Pitching

As mentioned above, there is a distinction between the Indians and the Yankees when it comes to their rotations. While the Yankees do not match equally to the Indians, the team still has a respectable rotation. In terms of starter’s ERA, the Indians led the AL with a 3.52 ERA, only being bested by the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Indians’ rotation led all of the MLB with strikeouts. However, the Yankees do not trail far behind in terms of numbers. The Yankees were second in ERA in the AL with a 3.93 for their starters. Also, opponents’ batting average are very comparable as the Indians have a .241 opponents’ BA compared to the Yankees’ .242.

Beyond the numbers, the Indians’ ALDS rotation will be comprised of Kluber, Trevor Bauer, Carlos Carrasco, and Josh Tomlin. The Yankees will likely counter with Sonny Gray, C.C. Sabathia, Masahiro Tanaka, and Severino. Surprisingly, Bauer will be starting Game One instead of Kluber. That will likely mean a matchup breakdown as follows: Bauer-Gray, Kluber-Tanaka, Carrasco-Severino, and Tomlin-Sabathia. If there is a Game Five, Kluber will be seen again. For the Yankees, possibly Gray?

Edge: Indians

Bullpen

These two bullpens might be the best two bullpens in all of the playoffs. Not only are they headlined by big names (Andrew Miller/Cody Allen and Aroldis Chapman/Dellin Betances), but both bullpens are eight pitchers deep. Both bullpens rank in the top three of MLB in ERA (Indians 2.89, Yankees 3.34) and home runs allowed. The Yankees are more strikeout-oriented, tallying more than 100 more strikeouts than the Indians.

When comparing these two bullpens, it is an embarrassment of riches. Not only do both bullpens have massive amounts of talents, but both have pitchers with postseason experience. The Indians have the obvious experience from last year, but the Yankees have a World Series winner from last season (Chapman) and David Robertson, who won a World Series back in 2009 with the Bronx Bombers. The major issue with the Indians bullpen right now is that Andrew Miller has been dealing with injuries for a portion of the season. If healthy, Miller is arguably the best reliever in baseball.

Though the Indians have an injury concern in Miller, the Yankees have a potential Betances problem. In September, Betances had a 5.59 ERA, one blown save, and had been unable to finish his inning of relief three times. As demonstrated Tuesday, the Yankees have a deep bullpen. But Betances is an important piece of it. Hopefully, he can figure it out in the ALDS.

Edge: Push

Offense

Another very even split between the two teams, the offenses represent an equal challenge to both pitching staffs. The Indians had a team average of .262 while the Yankees had .261. The Yankees represent more power than the Indians, hitting the most home runs in the MLB, as well as scoring more runs. However, the major advantage the Indians have over the Bronx Bombers is that the Indians do not strikeout. Second, only to the Astros, the Indians have only struck out 1153 times compared to the 1386 that the Yankees have this season.

The Indians are a more traditional offense compared to the dip and drive nature of the Yankees. While there is power in the lineup in the form of Edwin Encarnacion and Carlos Santana, the bulk of their lineup is working the gaps and getting on base. Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, and Michael Brantley all can hit for power, but mostly work their ways on base and drive in runs by hitting doubles and singles. Meanwhile, the Yankees love them the longball. With five players on their team with more than 20 home runs, the Yankees get them on then walk them in with long home runs.

How well does that play into the postseason though? While the Indians bullpen is not elite in strikeouts, the Yankees offense does tend to strikeout too much. A pitching staff that thrives on strikeouts is facing a disciplined team who fights every at-bat. It is an intriguing matchup in that regard. However, even with numbers that support the Yankees, the style of the Indians offense might be more postseason friendly.

Edge: Indians

ALDS Winner?

I think this ALDS will be the most competitive out of the four. It could easily go five games, but I think the Yankees will fall a bit short of that marker. I have the Indians winning the series 3-1, with every game decided by fewer than 3 runs.