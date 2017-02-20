Yankees Finally Add Veteran Starter; Sign Jon Niese

Even with Spring Training in full swing, the New York Yankees are still adding to their team. On Sunday, it was reported that the Yankees agreed to a minor league deal with starting pitcher Jon Niese. Niese, who was a long-time New York Mets player, will be added to the starting pitching competition to Spring Training. Heading into the offseason, the Yankees lacked serious depth at starting pitcher. With the signing of Niese, a veteran starting pitcher will be in the mix to compete for one of the two starting spots that are open.

From One New York Team to the Other

Jon Niese has spent almost all of his career with the New York Mets. Other than 23 starts with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, Niese has only pitched for the Mets. Last season, Niese had a rough year. Posting a record of 8-6 with a 4.91 ERA in those 23 starts with the Pirates, he was traded back to the Mets in August. After only pitching 11 innings for the Mets (two starts), Niese ended the season on the DL after undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder

Niese is only 30 years old, but has nine seasons of MLB experience. Over his career, Niese has a 61-62 record with a 4.07 ERA and 1.384 WHIP. He has shown flashes of being a solid starter. Three times in his career has Niese had a sub-4 ERA, with his best season coming in 2012 when his record was 13-9. In that season, Niese pitched in 190.1 innings, struck out 155 batters, and had a WHIP of 1.172. All of those numbers are career bests for Niese. More recently, Niese posted a 3.40 ERA in 2014 with 138 strikeouts and a 1.268 WHIP.

National League Only

While his deal only includes an invite to Spring Training, it is assumed that Niese (barring injury or a terrible spring) will make the MLB roster. Whether that is as a starter or reliever is yet to be determined, however, Yankee fans should expect Niese to be on the 25-man roster come Opening Day. The problem with this is that Niese has never pitched in the American League. If he is a reliever, this will not be as big of a concern. However, in the event Niese becomes a starter, it can spell some trouble for the lefty. Every pitcher who hops leagues (more so going from NL to AL) experiences an adjustment period. For a pitcher who has never pitched in the AL, that adjustment period can last longer than a team would want.

There is a definite split between pitching in the AL and NL. Using last year as an example, the five teams with the lowest ERA were all from the National League. The reason for this is simple: the DH. In the NL, the pitcher’s spot in the batting order is an easier out than the DH. While there are some pitchers who can hit, it is not the same as facing a David Ortiz, Mike Napoli, or Mark Trumbo.

Does Jon Niese Have a Realistic Chance to be a Starting Pitcher?

I believe that Jon Niese has a fairly good chance of filling one of the two spots in the rotation. If not for his prior experience as a starter or his potential, then simply because Niese is a lefty. Luis Severino, Chad Green, Luis Cessa, Bryan Mitchell, and Adam Warren are all right-handed. In a rotation that currently only features one left-handed pitcher (C.C. Sabathia), Niese could be a needed second lefty in the rotation.

However, Niese also has a good chance of making the rotation because he has demonstrated the ability to be a solid third through fifth starter. Before last season, Niese was beginning to figure it out at the MLB level. From 2010-2015, Niese averaged a 3.86 ERA with 133 strikeouts and a 1.351 WHIP. While those numbers are nothing impressive, they are qualified enough to be a fourth starter. There are some sirens in his career statistics, though. Even while pitching in “safer” parks, Niese is inclined to give up the long ball. In four out of the five seasons where Niese pitches in at least 29 games, he has given up at least 20 home runs. Last year, he gave up 25 overall with four of those coming in his 11-inning stint with the Mets. In Yankee Stadium, that number is in serious danger of rising.

When Will Niese Join Rotation?

Will he be in the rotation to begin the year? I doubt it. At some point this season, yes. I would not be surprised if Niese was in the rotation to begin the year. However, my feeling is that Joe Girardi and the Yankees will opt to fill those slots with their younger guys to see what they have in them. Niese could be used in the bullpen as another lefty initially. Whether it will be from injury or poor performance, Jon Niese will end up in the rotation at some point.