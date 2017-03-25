Yankees Go Through Another Waves Of Cuts: First Casualty Of Rotation Competition

On Friday, the New York Yankees went through another round of roster cuts as they plunge ahead in narrowing their roster to 25 players. Most of these cuts are not of much surprise, since the majority of these players were prospects who were only up for the Spring Training experience.

Cut His Hair, Then Cut From Roster

The most notable name cut from this wave is second-ranked prospect, Clint Frazier. While it would have taken a Herculean effort (plus some injuries) for Frazier to make the MLB roster. Frazier will be starting the season in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after batting .308 in spring. In 39 at-bats, Frazier hit 1 home run and drove in 8 runs. He also had 2 doubles and 1 triple. The only negative statistics for Frazier was his 11 strikeouts.

Frazier had a bit of a slow start, but he warmed up as the spring went along. Though he had a solid spring, the biggest story for Frazier this spring was his hair. Heading into spring, Frazier support long(ish), curly orange hair. A few weeks into Spring Training, manager Joe Girardi talked wtih Frazier about his hair being a distraction. The result of the conversation was that Frazier cut his hair short. This stirred up controversy about the Yankees enforcing the old George Steinbrenner rule about no long hair or facial hair. Whether one agrees with this policy or not, Clint Frazier cut his hair without complaining or causing a fuss himself. In the end, this controversy was short lived.

Most Surprising Performance in Spring Training

Heading into Spring Training, there was a lot of buzz around some of the prospects coming into MLB camp. Among those were Gleyber Torres, Jorge Mateo, and Frazier. One prospect who came into MLB camp with hardly any fanfare was outfielder Billy McKinney. Part of the reason for the lack of attention for McKinney was the fact that he only received the invite due to the injuries to Tyler Austin and Mason Williams early into Spring Training. McKinney, who was part of the Aroldis Chapman deal, must have taken offense to that lack of attention.

Despite not being one of the most talked about prospects, McKinney put on an impressive display. All the man did was be the best hitting outfielder on the roster. In 19 games, McKinney batted .417/.517/.917 while smacking 3 long balls and driving in 7. Also, McKinney only struck out once in 24 at-bats. The young outfielder took full advantage of an opportunity. Even though he was cut (which is no surprise), Billy McKinney put his name on the Yankees’ radar.

Three Non-Notables Cuts

Before hitting the most impactful roster cut, I will quickly touch on the three other players who were a part of this waves of cuts.

Reliever Jason Gurka was sent to minor league camp after having a strong Spring Training as well. Gurka pitched 6 innings in 7 appearances. He only gave up 2 earned runs in his work while striking out 7 batters. However, Gurka walked 5 batters. To combat that poor walk per inning ratio, the right-hander had an opposing batting average of .100. His 2 saves are also a nice cherry on top of a good spring.

Another prospect who was sent to minor league camp was outfielder Dustin Fowler. Fowler, who is ranked 9th within the organization by MLB Pipeline, batted .250 in 21 games this spring. He drove in 4 runs while hitting 2 triples. Fowler’s speed was put on display during the action he received later in games. With a wealth of young talent in the outfield, the big question for Fowler is where does he factor into the Yankees’ future?

Before the acquisition of Chris Carter, I thought that Ji-Man Choi could have been a factor in the first base situation. The signing of Chris Carter did not help that theory, but Choi’s poor play would have most likely sent him down the minors either way. Although Choi posted the second-best numbers for a first baseman, it was not a good Spring Training. Batting only .200 in 30 at-bats, Choi never got going this spring. Add in a dropped ball in his first game with the Bronx Bombers, Choi seemed destined to begin the season in Triple-A.

First Starting Pitcher Gone in Cuts; Replaced by the Darkhorse

In my article about Jordan Montgomery, I mentioned how Luis Cessa had pitched his way out of the competition for the starting rotation. This was made official as Cessa was optioned to Triple-A to start the 2017 season. Cessa pitched poorly this spring, posting a 6.52 ERA in 9.2 innings of work. Opposing batters were hitting a massive .325 against him. Though he struck out 7 batters this spring, the 13 hits he surrendered led to 8 runs (7 earned) scoring against him.

While Cessa’s poor performances are a major factor into why he was sent to the minors at this point in Spring Training, another key factor is the emergence of Jordan Montgomery. If Montgomery had not emerged as a potential option for the rotation, it is very likely that Cessa would still be with the MLB team. Perhaps Cessa could have had one more start or long relief appearance to prove his worth as a starter. I severely doubt that it would have changed Girardi’s thoughts about the young pitcher, but the chance could have been there.

Looking Ahead

With Cessa gone, that leaves Adam Warren, Bryan Mitchell, Luis Severino, and Chad Green as the four remaining from the original five that were competing for the rotation. Throw in Montgomery and there the Yankees still have a five horse race. The difficulty has only increased now, even with the cutting of Cessa. Warren, Severino, and Montgomery all have ERAs in the 3s, but Green is currently posting a 1.50 ERA. However, it is my belief that Green has low odds of making the rotation. The same could be said for Warren, who will most likely find himself in the bullpen come April. No matter how it shakes out, the final week of Spring Training is going to be intense and interesting.