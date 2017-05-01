Yankees Have Strong First Month: April Recap

Who would have guessed that the New York Yankees would be tied for first in the AL East and hold one of the best records in all of baseball? Certainly not me. The Yankees have been one of the biggest surprises in a 2017 that has been surprised filled. Looking at the standings, only the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks are bigger surprises after the first calendar month of baseball. New York’s strong start has been the product of a strong offense met with surprisingly good pitching. Perhaps the most shocking thing about all of this is the fact that the Yankees have been doing this without two of their prominent players: Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius. However, veterans have stepped up their games and the young future stars are demonstrating why they are the future of the Yankees.

Aaron Judge’s Powerful April

Last season, Aaron Judge’s performance in his limited time at the MLB level was alarming. He struck out 50% of his at-bats and only hit 4 home runs. For a player who was regarded for his potential power swing, it was very unimpressive before he got injured. Flip the page to this season, Judge is a new player. Currently, Judge is batting .303 with an AL-leading .750 slugging percentage. He tied the rookie record for the most home runs in the month of April with 10.

Not only is he hitting the ball out of the ballpark, he is crushing the ball. Judge has hit 5 baseballs over 115 mph, the most since the introduction of Statcast. On Friday, Judge hit a ball that left the bat at 119.4 mph. Simply put, Judge has been impressive over the first month of the season. In fact, the Yankees are undefeated (9-0) when Judge leaves the ballpark.

Judge also leads the AL in home runs (10) and runs scored (23). However, the best thing that Judge has improved on since last season is his plate discipline. In 9 fewer plate appearances from 2016, Judge has struck out 18 times less than last season. Also, he has 4 more walks than last season. Judge has worked the counts better this season than last. He is laying off “pitchers’ pitches” and getting to deeper counts. Last season, 0-2 would have spelled an easy strikeout. This year, Judge is working an 0-2 count to a full count. The improvements have been across the board offensively for the rookie RF.

Ronald Torreyes & Austin Romine Thrive in Fill-In Roles

When it was announced that Didi Gregorius would miss the beginning of the season with a should injury, it was a worrisome sign for 2017. However, there was still a good bulk of Spring Training left to allow the best contender for shortstop to step up to fill in the role. However, when Gary Sanchez went down with an injury in the sixth game of the season, there was panic for the Yankees. Sanchez was supposed to be the rock of the Yankees’ offense and lead the team through the season. With both players down, how would the backups play?

Apparently, really well. Ronald Torreyes and Austin Romine were two of the better players on the team during April. Both players batted above .300 during the month. Torreyes (.313 batting average) actually led the Yankees in RBIs during the first weeks of the season. Currently, Torreyes ranks fourth in RBIs on the team. He was the first Yankee to hit a home run and a triple. He was a solid glove at short and he only struck out 6 times in 67 at-bats. Torreyes will now serve as the backup infielder (and occasionally outfielder) for the Yankees.

Meanwhile, Austin Romine flourished as the starting catcher while Sanchez has been out. Sanchez is due back this week, but it will be a bit of a shame to see Romine leave the lineup. This past Saturday, Romine drove in 5 runs out of the 9 spot in the order, becoming the first Yankee since Joe Girardi to accomplish that. Romine is currently batting .314 with 2 home runs and 10 RBIs. Perhaps more important than his bat, Romine handled the pitching staff with such grace. Luis Severino has been strong to start the season, and a portion of that credit should go to Romine. Clearly a plus behind the plate, Romine has bolstered his value for the Bronx Bombers. If the Yankees have a need to fill at the deadline (if they are still in contention), Romine could be a great trade chip to garner a big return. However, Kyle Higashioka needs to step up better (currently no hits in 14 at-bats) before that can happen.

3-5 Starters Have Stepped Up

Going into the season, the rotation seemed to be the glaring weakness of the team. After Masahiro Tanaka, the rotation was paper thin. However, the rest of the rotation has stepped up their game. I already touched on CC Sabathia’s good start to the season in a previous article, so I am going to focus on the 3-5 pitchers in the starting rotation.

Michael Pineda looks like a completely different pitcher out there. In his first home start, Pineda pitched into the seventh inning with a perfect game. Overall, Pineda has a 3-1 record with a 3.14 ERA in 28.2 innings pitched. The incredible figure is the strikeout to walk ratio, which is 9.25. In his 28.2 innings pitched, Pineda has struck out 37 batters while only walking 4. With his WHIP at 1.05, he has been keeping runners off base. The only issue with Pineda has been his inability to go deep into games. However, that is largely due to all of his strikeouts.

There was a lot skepticism about Luis Severino being the fourth starter for the Yankees this season. Currently, Severino is shutting down that skepticism. Severino is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA over 27 innings pitched in his 4 starts. He’a averaging a hair beneath 7 innings per start, which has helped the bullpen greatly. Meanwhile, his WHIP is sub-1 (.78) and his opposing batting average is .175. Severino, based on the numbers, has been the best starting pitcher for the Yankees thus far. Similar to Pineda, Severino has only walked 4 batters while striking out 33 in one fewer starts than Big Mike. For the sake of the Yankees, hopefully this is how Severino will pitch for the remainder of the season and his Yankee career.

Until his last start on Sunday, Jordan Montgomery had an ERA in the 3s. After being touched for 3 runs Sunday against the Orioles, it brought his ERA up to 4.15. However, the rookie southpaw has backed up the decision to put him in the rotation over Bryan Mitchell, Chad Green, and Luis Cessa. In 4 starts, Montgomery has been the fifth starter that every team could ask for. His WHIP is 1.48 and he has struck out 23 batters. Part of the reason for the high ERA is his lack of innings pitched, which is not surprising for a rookie pitcher (especially under Girardi). Per start, Montgomery gives up a little more than 3 runs. With the offense clicking the way it is, Montgomery is the perfect fifth starter for the Yankees.

Surprise, the Yankees Have a Great Bullpen

The lone certainty for the Yankees heading into the season was the bullpen. The Yankees have the second lowest ERA in all of MLB, with the bullpen leading the war. The Yankees’ bullpen has the lowest ERA in MLB with the fewest innings pitched. A credit to the starting rotation for that, but the bullpen is simply dominating. Only three pitchers out of the bullpen have ERAs above 3.00, one of which is Jonathon Holder who was victim to a poor outing on Sunday. His ERA (3.38) is still a strong one for a middle of the road bullpen guy.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have built a mini three-headed monster in the bullpen with the signing of Aroldis Chapman to pair with Dellin Betances and Tyler Clippard. Clippard has been crucial to the Yankees’ success since he serves as the most important bridge to get to Betances and Chapman. Clippard has been outstanding in that role, posting a 1.86 ERA in the month of April. Opposing batters are only hitting .147 off of the reliever, second best on the team.

Dellin Betances had a rough offseason with the Yankees’ brass during arbitration. He seems to be taking it out on opposing hitters. Used primarily as the set-up man for Chapman, Betances has 14 strikeouts in only 8 innings pitched. Opponents are batting .148 off of him, a tick higher than Clippard. He has only allowed one run so far this season. Betances is on his way to earning another All-Star appearance.

Some people questioned why the Yankees signed Aroldis Chapman this offseason due to the rebuilding nature of the team. However, his performance has justified the contract that was given to him. He has converted all five of his save opportunities with a .96 ERA. Same as Betances, Chapman has only allowed one run during this season. In 9.1 innings pitched, Chapman has 15 strikeouts. While he lights up the radar gun, the effectiveness of his slider has been the brightest spot of watching Chapman pitch. He is no longer solely relying on his 100 mph fastball. That is a dangerous development in Chapman’s game.

Adam Warren could be considered the best reliever that the Yankees have this season (based on numbers). He has a .68 ERA in 13.1 innings pitched. He leads the team with a .091 opposing batting average, only surrendering 4 hits in 7 games. His WHIP is .053 because he has only walked 3 batters along with those 4 hits. This strong performance could be used an argument for why he should have won a starting position. However, it can also be used as evidence for why he needs to stay in the pen.

Looking Ahead…

Need More Out of 1B

To touch briefly on this, Greg Bird and Chirs Carter need to step it up. That or the Yankees will be forced to shop for a first basemen during the trade deadline if they are still in strong contention. The two are batting a combined .150 with 2 home runs. The batting average is bad, but the power numbers are shocking. Carter is coming off being the NL leader in home runs last year. Bird tied for the most home runs in Spring Training. Both of these guys have to start providing some power when they are in the order. Aaron Judge cannot carry the load by himself (or could he?).

Brett Gardner Could Be Odd Man Out

Between the four outfielders, Brett Gardner is hitting the worst. He is batting .205, which is .072 points lower than the next outfielder (Ellsbury- .277). Aaron Hicks has been a pleasant surprise as a solid fourth outfield option. However, Hicks could easily take Gardner’s position if he continues to stroke the ball while Gardner struggles. Hicks is an equal defensively to Gardner (maybe better due to a stronger arm), so the Gold Glove argument cannot be used too strongly against it. If the Yankees have a need (probably at starting pitching) at the deadline, then Gardner could be moved to get someone back. That will be a sad day if it happens.