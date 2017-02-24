Yankees Impress In First Spring Training Game: Takeaways From The Game

At 1 pm on Friday, the New York Yankees kicked off their Spring Training season with a 9-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Bryan Mitchell started on the bump for the Yankees, with the rest of the starting lineup looking as follows:

Gardner CF

Gregorius SS

Sanchez C

Holliday DH

Castro 2B

Headley 3B

Hicks LF

Judge RF

These starters played the first 5 innings before the entire lineup switched over to prospects and non-roster invitees. Some of the highlights in the game include three monster home runs by Didi Gregorius, Aaron Judge, and Kyle Higashioka, Yankee pitchers keeping the Phillies hitless through 6 innings, and prospects demonstrating their potential. While it is only the first game of Spring Training, there are some takeaways to consider from this game.

Position Player Takeaways

Aaron Judge Shows Major Positive and Negative

Aaron Judge had two ABs in the game. Judge, who struck out in half of his ABs in his short stint in the MLB last season, demonstrated the power that has Yankee fans salivating over his potential. In the fifth inning, Judge crushed a ball to left-center field. Hitting the top of the scoreboard, the Phillies players did not even budge after Judge smacked it. It was an impressive HR. However, in his first AB, Judge struck out via a breaking ball in the dirt. Though he fouled a couple of pitches off, Judge looked bad in that AB. He needs to demonstrate his ability to lay off those pitches to cut down on his strikeouts. Still, the home run was impressive.

Power Displayed Throughout

The Yankees racked up 11 hits against the Phillies. Out of those 11, seven were extra base hits. Add in a ball that Matt Holliday hit off of the RF wall, the Yankees demonstrated the capability of smacking the ball around. Gregorius took the first pitch he saw and crushed it into the RF bleachers. Higashioka’s home run was blasted over the fan area behind the LF wall. Though the Yankees’ leading home run hitter last season only had 21, this season might see a bump up in that power. Imagine a lineup that will feature Chris Carter as well. There is real possibility that the Yankees could have 5-6 players hitting more than 20 home runs.

Patient at the Plate

For the first 5 innings, the Yankees remained patient at the plate. This is nothing new for the Yankees. Other than Starlin Castro, the Yankees starters swung at balls that remained in the zone before reaching two strikes. Castro swung at one pitch that could have hit him in the head in his first AB. Sometimes, the Yankees’ patient approach is tedious to watch, especially when they are taking strikes thigh high and down the middle of the plate. However, this approach will lead the Yankees to swinging at fewer balls out of the zone and getting more walks.

Prospects Shine

Today, numerous of the Yankees top prospects got their first taste of MLB Spring Training. Clint Frazier, Gleyber Torres, Dustin Fowler, and Miguel Andujar all played from the sixth inning on. Frazier, Fowler, and Andujar demonstrated the reasons why they are thought of so highly by MLB experts. Andujar went 2-2 with a double and triple, drove in 2 runs, and scored twice. Both Frazier and Fowler both hit triples to RF. For Torres, he hit a deep SAC fly to RF to drive in a run. Offensively, these prospects contributed in the late innings to add runs to the lead. The future is looking bright with these guys developing in the minors.

Quick Takeaways

Kyle Higashioka blasted a HR in the seventh inning in his sole at-bat. Higashioka is looking to be the back-up catcher, battling against Austin Romine. If Higashioka impresses in Spring Training, Austin Romine might have to count his days in pinstripes.

A sloppy seventh inning led to the Phillies scoring two runs. Torres made a throwing error while Ji-Man Choi made an embarrassingly bad error by missing a throw on a potential double play.

Greg Bird showing some rust at the plate. In both of his plate appearances, he was late on fastballs with his bat dragging through the zone. Hopefully, Bird corrects this during Spring Training.

Pitcher Takeaways

Bryan Mitchell & Luis Cessa Look Strong

Kicking off the starting pitching competition on the first day, both Bryan Mitchell and Luis Cessa took the mound against the Phillies. Both pitched two innings and retired all six batters they faced. Mitchell struck out one batter compared to Cessa’s two. Neither gave up a base hit as well. Out of the six batters that they faced, both pitchers faced the 4-6 hitters in the lineup. Mitchell had all three fly out to CF, with Tommy Joseph getting some solid contact. Meanwhile, Cessa had more variety, with Joseph grounding out to third, Chris Coghlan lining out to center, and striking out Tyler Goeddel looking.

Cessa’s fastball topped out at 97 mph while Mitchell only hit 95. Cessa also demonstrated better command of all of his pitches over his two innings while Mitchell struggled some with his control in his second inning. Overall, a solid outing for both pitchers.

Tyler Clippard Velocity Down, Changeup Nasty

Tyler Clippard, who is pitching for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, pitched in the third inning for the Bronx Bombers. He went three-up, three-down in his lone inning of work, including a strikeout. More importantly than the results, Clippard’s velocity remained below 90 mph. This could be alarming, but this is the first day of Spring Training games. His velocity could pick up the more he pitches in spring. It will not go up dramatically, but could settle in the low 90s. Despite his velocity drop, Clippard’s change-up is still one of the best in baseball. Completely fooling two Phillies batters, Clippard’s changeup will be a great weapon for the bullpen.

Quick Takeaways

Tommy Layne pitched effectively in his one inning of work. Layne, who is left-handed, pitched against all righ- handed hitters (the batters he faced were switch hitters). Layne also fielded his position by taking in a chopper and throwing out a speedy runner.

Mark Montgomery took over for Luis Cessa in the seventh inning. The young left-hander pitched two innings and was snake bit by the defensive blunders in the seventh. He did surrender the first hit, but Montgomery looked dominant against left-handed hitters.

Other Takeaways From Game One of Spring Training

The Yankees trotted out a lineup that could very easily be seen during the regular season. The only regular starter who was missing from the lineup was Jacoby Ellsbury. Ellsbury, who missed the beginning of Spring Training because of the birth of his newborn, is still getting back into game speed. I would not expect Ellsbury to be playing in a game until after the weekend.

During his second at-bat, Gary Sanchez lost grip of his bat and it went flying into the stands behind the Phillies’ dugout. A young fan was shown on camera with bat proudly in hand. During the rest of Sanchez’s at-bat, there were audible boos coming from the stands. The fans were booing Yankees workers for retrieving the bat from the young fan. Cudos to the fans.