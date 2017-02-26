Yankees Notch Their Second Win Of Spring Training: Takeaways From The Game

On Sunday, the New York Yankees had their third Spring Training game against Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays roster was a split squad one, so most of the MLB players remained at home to take on the Philadelphia Phillies. For the Yankees, it was another MLB starting lineup. This time, Chris Carter and Jacoby Ellsbury were in the lineup. Here’s how the Yankees started Sunday out:

Gardner LF

Ellsbury CF

Sanchez C

Holliday DH

Gregorius SS

Carter 1B

Castro 2B

Headley 3B

Hicks RF

As on Friday, the starters played the first five innings before being subbed out for the non-roster invitees. Luis Severino started the game and pitched the first two innings. In the end, the Yankees were victorious 7-2 against their AL East foes. Some of the game’s highlights were Castro’s 3-run home run in the second inning, prospect Billy McKinney’s 2-run shot in the seventh, and another solid outing for the Yankees pitchers.

Position Player Takeaways

Chris Carter Hangs Tough With Two Strikes, Then Forgets It

In Chris Carter’s first plate appearance on Sunday, he got to two strikes with a 2-2 count. Carter was able to lay off a tempting pitched before fouling off the next pitch. In that plate appearance, Carter drew a walk. Next time to the plate, Carter struck out on three pitches. This is a frustrating thing to watch. Carter clearly has the ability to battle with two strikes. However, it seemed like he decided to go away from that in his second plate appearance.

While this could easily be chalked up to getting reacquainted with game speed at the plate, Carter’s NL-leading 206 strikeouts last season would indicate otherwise. I acknowledge that Carter is an “all or nothing” type of hitter. However, only 7 of his 41 home runs came when he had two strikes (not including 3-2 counts). No hitter is outstanding when there are two strikes, but Carter should utilize the approach he had in his first plate appearance more often.

Sanchez Looks to be a Plus Defender

During the five innings he played, Gary Sanchez had three opportunities to throw out runners. He gunned two of the three down, even with the pitcher being a bit slow to the plate. The other runner who successfully stole had a bit of luck on his side that the hop Gregorius had to field was a tough one. If not for that, Sanchez would have been three for three. Sanchez has a quick release and a strong arm for throwing out runners. It is impressive to see in person.

On top of his arm strength, Sanchez was solid with blocking up pitches and framing. He may not be at an elite level with those two aspects of catching, but combined with his arm, Sanchez could very well be on his way to being one of the best defensive catchers.

Efficient Yankees

Compared to Friday, the Yankees were very offensive. Though they scored 7 runs (which is two less than the 9 from Friday), the Yankees only racked up 5 hits compared to the 11 on Friday. However, the team worked three walks, one hit by pitch, and reached by two errors. In total, the Yankees only stranded two runners on base.

On top of simply being efficient, the Yankees demonstrated that they can manufacture a run. In the third inning, Ellsbury reached base via throwing error which awarded him second base. Sanchez hit him over by a ground ball to the second baseman and Holliday drove him in with another ground ball. While the home runs are nice, the Yankees need to be able to play this type of baseball when the opportunity presents itself because the long ball will not be there every game.

Some Hot, Others Not

Though it is still early into Spring Training, it is clear some players are feeling their groove while others still need their reps. Matt Holliday and Didi Gregorius are clearly seeing the ball well. Even if they are not getting hits, they are making solid contact and their swings imply that they are on it. Meanwhile, there are others who are still adjusting.

Sanchez is one of these players. Sanchez has reached for the outside pitch in funky looking swings. Even when the ball travels far, it is not from a strong swing. Also, Chase Headley has been looking bad at the plate. On Sunday, he had a 3-0 count where he swung and weakly popped out to center. While the pop itself would not be alarming, the fact that a veteran like Headley swung at a pitch that he could not crush 3-0 is. I realize it is only Spring Training, but here is where the players work on things like that.

Quick Takeaways

Starlin Castro had himself a ballgame. He hit a 3-run blast in the second inning and followed that up with a solidly hit ball down the third base line. Blue Jays’ third basemen Shane Opitz made a nice play on the ball to get Castro out. Two at-bats for Castro, two good swings.

Jacoby Ellsbury made his spring debut today. While he is still knocking off the offseason rust, he did show off his underwhelming arm strength during the game. When a runner was stealing, Ellsbury caught a fly ball in center and attempted to throw out the runner. Four hops later, the runner barely beat the throw.

Billy McKinney, who was acquired in the Aroldis Chapman trade, belted a no-doubter into the RF bleachers in his lone at-bat Sunday. McKinney, whose stock was falling during the time of the trade, looks to impress this spring to demonstrate that he still is a top prospect.

Pitcher Takeaways

Luis Severino Impresses

It was Severino’s turn on Sunday to start his case for being one of the two pitchers to fill out the rotation. Out of the wind-up, Severino was impressive. Even though he walked a batter, Severino was constantly in the zone. In the walk he gave up, he was close to the zone on three out of the four balls.

However, Severino seemed to struggle once he got into the stretch. He did retire the only batter he faced, but there was something missing from his pitches. It seemed that he was more comfortable in the wind-up than stretch. Every pitcher (for the most part) is more comfortable in the wind-up, but it felt more unprepared rather than simply uncomfortable.

No Other MLB Level Pitchers

Unlike Friday, there were no other MLB roster members who pitched in the game. None of the bullpen pitchers nor other competing starters got work Sunday. It is reported that Aroldis Chapman will pitch in his first game on March 2. Meanwhile, Tyler Clippard, Tommy Layne, and Adam Warren all received game reps in the first two games.

It was surprising to see that the other pitchers who are competing for spots on the roster not get some work in. Jon Niese and Chasen Shreve have yet to see action in the spring. Both of them are competing for a spot in the bullpen (as well as Niese for a starting spot). Dellin Betances has yet to make his Spring Training debut as well.

J.P. Feyereisen Looks Strong

Another prospect who was acquired via trade, J.P. Feyereisen looked good in his two innings of work on Sunday. Acquired in the Andrew Miller trade, Feyereisen struck out three of the eight batters he faced. None of the Blue Jays players he faced made solid contact against him, including the bloop single he surrendered. His fastball had good life to it and his offspeed pitches were effective in getting missed swings.

Quick Takeaways

In total, the pitchers on Sunday walked 5 batters and hit another one. Only one of those walks scored (on the Jarrod Saltalamacchia home run), but this number is a little high for my liking.

Both Brady Lail and Johnny Barbato struggled in their appearances. Barbato walked two of the first three batters he faced. Both runners were thrown out by Sanchez, saving him from a rough inning. Barbato bounced back in his second inning to strikeout two batters. Meanwhile, Lail gave up the home run to Saltalamacchia in his one inning of work.

Other Takeaways From Game Three of Spring Training

I attended the game on Sunday at George Steinbrenner Stadium. After undergoing renovations in the offseason, the stadium has an MLB feel to it though it will be used for A-ball once Spring Training is over. For any Yankee fan in Florida, it is worth while to attend a game while they are in Tampa.

Though it is early in Spring Training and Ellsbury was playing in his first game, the dynamic of Gardner and Ellsbury at the top of the order does not feel like it is going to work. Personally, I would like to see Gardner or Ellsbury lead off with Gregorius in the two hole.