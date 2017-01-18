Yankees On The Ballot: How Did Former Yankees Fare

At 6 pm ET on Wednesday, the Baseball Write Association of America (BBWAA) announced the results of the 2017 MLB Hall of Fame voting. During the course of the previous month, I broke down the cases for former Yankees who would be on the ballot. With the results out, how did those players fare?

Tim Raines: 86.00%

While I did not write about Tim Raines in the lead up to the announcement, he did play for the Yankees from 1996 to 1998. Raines had the second most votes, trailing only Jeff Bagwell. This was Raines’ last year of eligibility. Raines is a deserving nod into the Hall of Fame based on his ability to get on base and stealing bases. I did not write about him since I never had the chance to watch him play, especially in his prime.

A large part of why it took so long for Tim Raines to get enough votes to get into the Hall of Fame is because of comparisons to Ricky Henderson. Though unfair, Raines lacked voting support due to being compared to the greatest base stealer in the history of the game. Congratulations to Tim Raines on his induction into Cooperstown.

Ivan Rodriguez: 76.00%

Barely getting enough votes, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez is the other player to be voted into the Hall of Fame this year. Pudge was considered the best catcher during his time. When I was growing up, he was the mark of greatness for any player who wanted to be behind the plate. Rodriguez only played for the New York Yankees for 33 games in 2008 after being traded from the Detroit Tigers. Even though his time with the team was brief, Pudge is still a former Yankee.

Rodriguez got elected in his first time on the ballot. Though there have been speculations of PED use, that was not enough to keep the voters from putting his name on the ballot. Between his bat and glove, Ivan Rodriguez will be remembered as one of the best catchers to play the game. Congratulations to Pudge as well.

Roger Clemens: 54.10%

The first of former Yankee not to make the mark, Clemens only received a little more than half of the votes by the writers. He did increase his vote by nearly 10%, which is a promising sign for the potential of getting the necessary 75% that is needed to make it into the Hall of Fame.

Based on statistics alone, Clemens should have been a first-ballot Hall of Famer. However, the cloud of suspected PED use that is over him has prevented him from getting the necessary votes. Clemens still has five years left on the ballot to earn 25% more votes. With some voters loosening their opinions about players suspected of PED use, Clemens could be in enshrined in Cooperstown soon.

Mike Mussina: 51.80%

Trailing Clemens by a small margin, Mike Mussina’s fourth time on the ballot did not yield him a place in Cooperstown. Mussina did see an increase in his percentage from last year (43.00%), which is a promising sign. Mussina might not get into the Hall of Fame until his last couple of years on the ballot.

Mussina’s career was spent in the AL East facing some of the best offenses in the game at the time. His biggest blow against him is his ERA and the fact that he was never considered dominate. Mussina’s career numbers do make a strong case for his place in Cooperstown to come. Hopefully he will be inducted before his time on the ballot runs out.

Gary Sheffield: 13.30%

Gary Sheffield’s voting tally baffles me honestly. Up by 2% from last year, Sheffield is a member of the 500 home run club that will most likely not see an induction into Cooperstown by the writers. With bad defense and PED allegations linked to Sheffield, he remains on the bottom tier of the players receiving votes.

Sheffield has seven years of eligibility left on the ballot. It is entirely possible that Sheffield will consistently receive enough votes to keep him on ballot but never come close to the magic number of 75%. It is a shame that one of the best right-handed hitters in the game will not make it into the Hall of Fame.

Jorge Posada: 3.80%

For Jorge Posada, it is one and done for being on the Hall of Fame ballot. Posada did not earn enough votes to warrant his name be on the ballot next season. Part of the “Core Four” in New York, Posada is a Yankee great. Offensively, Posada is one of the 10 best catchers to ever play the game. However, his defense brings his overall career grade down.

Despite his five championships (four with him as starter), the voters felt that Posada was not elite enough to be worthy of the Hall of Fame. I thought that his postseason performances and his offensive numbers would have kept him on the ballot for a few years at least. However, Jorge Posada was a crucial part to the Yankees’ last four World Series Championships, which makes him a Yankee hero.

This year, the BBWAA voted three players into the Hall of Fame. Two of those players once played for the New York Yankees. The other was Astros’ great Jeff Bagwell, which Brad Kyle covered in his article about the slugging first basemen. All three players are deserving of their upcoming inductions into the Hall of Fame.

Next year, there will not be any new former Yankees to join the ballot. For Roger Clemens, Mike Mussina, and Gary Sheffield, there is only hope that more voters decide that they are worthy of Cooperstown. Clemens and Mussina have better chances than Sheffield, but they both have many votes to receive in order to hit the magic number of 75%.