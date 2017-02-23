Yankees Rolling Out Starting Pitching Competition For First Games

The New York Yankees start Spring Training play this Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies at 1 pm. This will be the official start to all of the battles that the Yankees have going on. Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks will start the battle for RF, the non-roster invitees will be competing for the available spots on the bench, and Greg Bird will look to solidify his Opening Day starting role. However, the most important battle that will be playing out is the two open spots in the starting rotation.

Rather than wait for a while to see the five (six if you include Jon Niese) pitchers competing for those spots, the Yankees are trotting them out there from the start of games. Starting Friday, the Yankees will play five straight games that will feature one of the competing pitchers starting. Masahiro Tanaka will get a start in one of the split-squad games, but the focus will be on the pitchers competition. Since it is the first outings for these guys, they will only have two or three innings to help (or hurt) their cases.

Friday, February 24: Bryan Mitchell Against Philadelphia Phillies

Bryan Mitchell will kick off the competition against the Phillies this Friday. All eyes will be on him as he kicks off the Yankees’ Spring Training in Tampa. Last season, Mitchell showed promise as a starter. Overall, his ERA was 3.24 in 5 starts. However, he was turning heads back in Spring Training. With a .54 ERA, Mitchell looked poised to make the rotation last season, but a line drive hit his foot put him on the injury shelf. Mitchell did not pitch in the MLB until September 7 due to the injury. This Spring Training, Mitchell will look to duplicate his success from last year. Look for this Friday to be the beginning of that.

Saturday, February 25: Adam Warren Against the Philadelphia Phillies

The dark house in this competition, Adam Warren goes against the same team the very next day. This time, it will be played in Clearwater. Warren and Mitchell might be pitching against the same team, but the lineup will look very different presumably. Warren is a surprise addition to the starting pitching competition. In his career, Warren has only started 21 games out of the 205 he has pitched in. He did make one start last season for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds. In that start, Warren pitched 5 innings while only surrendering 1 earned run and struck out 6.

When he was traded to the Yankees in the Aroldis Chapman deal, Warren was solely a bullpen piece. In 29 appearances, Warren had a 3.26 ERA with 25 strikeouts and a 1.253 WHIP. In his time with the Yankees from before last season, Warren was always a strong bullpen arm. His career ERA with the Yankees is 3.38 in 176 appearances. The discussion for Warren is whether he is more valuable as a bullpen arm with Tyler Clippard rather than being a starter.

Sunday, February 26: Luis Severino Against the Toronto Blue Jays

Perhaps the most disappointing player last season was Luis Severino. After an impressive rookie season where he posted a record of 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and striking out 56 batters. There were high hopes for Severino last season. Many (including myself) thought he would solidify his spot in the rotation. Instead, Severino got rocked as a starter. In 11 starts, his ERA was a massive 8.50 and his WHIP was 1.783. Needless to say, Severino struggled as a starter.

However, in 11 games as a reliever, Luis Severino only gave up one earned run. Pitching in 23.1 innings, Severino dominated opposing hitters while coming out of the pen. Only surrendering 8 hits, no home runs, and striking out 25. The same question faces Severino as it does Warren: where is his value? Severino will have to demonstrate in later Spring Training starts that he can handle facing an order more than once. His start against the Blue Jays will not prove (or disprove) his capability as a starter. It might only continue to demonstrate that Severino is the next great bullpen arm.

Monday, February 27: Chad Green Against the Baltimore Orioles

Facing off against another strong AL East competitor, Chad Green will begin his case in this competition against the Orioles. Green, who will be 26 for the majority of the season, got his first taste of big league action last year. With the injuries to Nathan Eovaldi and C.C. Sabathia (as well as the struggle of Luis Severino), Green got to start 8 games for the Yankess last season. His results were not good. Posting a 5.94 ERA, Green also gave up 12 home runs in only 36.1 innings. However, Green did demonstrate a solid ability to strikeout opposing hitters. In those 36.1 innings as a starter, Green had 44 strikeouts.

Chad Green has a legitimate shot to make the rotation despite his struggles. A solid Spring Training can place him in the fifth spot. However, Green does not have the same luxury as Severino or Warren. If Green does not make the rotation, expect him to be in the minors to start the season.

Tuesday, February 28: Luis Cessa Against the Boston Red Sox (Split Squad)

The Yankees’ first taste of their heated rivalry against the Red Sox is in split squad action. The other half of the team will be in Tampa playing against the Detroit Tigers. Opening Day starter Masahiro Tanaka will have the ball for that game. Against the Red Sox, Luis Cessa will start. Similar to Chad Green, Cessa received his opportunity last year from the turmoil in the rotation. However, Cessa enters the competition with better numbers as a starter than Green. Last year, Cessa had a 4.01 ERA in 9 starts. Better than Green, but still not great. Cessa gave up the long ball (11 home runs in 51.2 innings), but had a lower WHIP (1.065).

Heading into this starting pitching competition, Cessa is almost all or nothing into becoming a starter. The young right-hander did not fare well as a reliever, posting an ERA of 5.30. As with Green, Cessa will see the minors if he does not make the rotation.

Let the Competition Begin

After these five games, Michael Pineda and C.C. Sabathia will presumably receive starts. Expect each of these five pitchers to receive 2-3 starts before Joe Girardi begins narrowing it down. As of right now, the news is reporting that both Warren and Mitchell will also be competing for a back-end of the bullpen role. This implies that Green, Cessa, and Severino have the upper hand for the two open spots. However, anything can happen in Spring Training.