Yankees Signing Ji-Man Choi Adds New Layer To First Base Competition

On Monday, it was reported that the New York Yankees have agreed to sign former Los Angeles Angel Ji-Man Choi to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training. If Choi makes the big league roster, then he would earn a base salary of $700,000. In his lone season in the MLB, Choi slashed .170/.271/.339 with 5 home runs in 129 plate appearances. Choosing free agency when the Angels designated him for assignment, Choi brings potential depth to the Yankees. He spent time at 1B and LF last season. Next season, Choi will be 26 years old.

Ji-Man Choi was initially signed by the Seattle Mariners in 2010. The Angels drafted him in the Rule 5 Draft in 2015. He made the Opening Day roster for the Angels before being sent down early in the season. After the injury to CJ Cron, Choi was called back up to the big league roster. Choi’s performances in AAA over the past two seasons indicate that his struggles last season may be due to an adjustment period. Over the past two tenures in AAA, Choi batted .335 with 6 HRs and 47 RBIs. While the lack of power for a first basemen/corner outfielder is a major drawback, his discipline at the plate is something positive. In 294 plate appearances in AAA since 2015, Choi has only struck out 48 times. At the MLB level, he only struck out 27 times in his 129 plate appearances.

Normally, a signing like this would be rather uneventful given that it is only a minor league deal for a player who struggled mightily in his debut season. However, there is potential for the Choi signing to shake up the competition between Greg Bird and Tyler Austin for the starting role at 1B. While there is little expectation that Choi will win the starting job, his signing will most likely impact the player who does not get the starting job.

Barring any crazy Spring Training where Bird and Austin struggle tremendously and Choi appears to be a future Hall of Famer, the competition at first will not include Choi. His invite to Spring Training is for competition at a bench role during the 2017 campaign. If Choi has a solid Spring Training, it will be likely that he will be a backup 1B/OF. That possibility is how it affects Bird and Austin.

Greg Bird had a good rookie season when he was called up in 2015. Tyler Austin started with a bang (hitting a home run in his first at-bat) but settle into an alright season. Comparing the two players’ rookie statistics, Bird has the upper hand between the two:

Bird: .261/.343/.529 slash line, .871 OPS, 11 HRs, 31 RBIs

Austin: .241/.343/.458 slash line, .758 OPS, 5 HRs, 12 RBIs

However, Bird had 88 more plate appearances than Austin since he played in 15 more games. Also, Bird is coming off a season-long injury that he suffered last Spring Training. It is hard to determine who will win the starting job this long before Spring Training begins. The edge would most likely go to Bird because of his better performance in 2015 than Austin’s 2016.

No matter who wins the starting job, the other player might end up starting the year in AAA rather than the big league club. The signing of Choi gives the Yankees an opportunity to send Bird or Austin back down to AAA to receive everyday reps instead of riding pine during the season. Both Bird and Austin are highly thought of within the Yankees organization. They are part of the younger core of players the Yankees hope to build around for the future. Meanwhile, Choi is simply a minor component to the 2017 season potentially. If Choi turns into a great player, then that is an unexpected surprise from this signing.

The plus side to bringing in Choi is that he can give the opportunity to have Austin and Bird be playing every day. Although one would be in Scranton rather than the big league roster, the importance of playing on a daily basis is important. From personal collegiate experience, it is very difficult to not have daily game reps and continue to develop as a player. Whoever ends up losing out between Austin and Bird would benefit from being the starting 1B in Scranton rather than spending the majority of weeks on the bench to only have a spot start or pinch hit appearance here or there. It will be much easier to replace an injured or struggling player if the other is experiencing game speed reps (albeit AAA game reps) compared to the minimal amount he would see as a bench player.

Signing Ji-Man Choi is not a big splash of a transaction that everybody needs to be discussing at length. It is entirely possible that Choi struggles during Spring Training and forces the losing player of the first base competition to serve as the back-up/bench player. However, if Choi does enough to grant himself a spot on the 25-man roster, then there are ripple effects that directly impact Greg Bird and Tyler Austin. Either way, Choi brings upside in his potential ability and helping keep young players active daily.