Yankees Weekly Roundup: March 14, 2017

Not quite as dominant as week two, the New York Yankees still won the week; highlighted by a visit from Team Canada and a HESS toy truck key chain flashlight giveaway. Let’s jump right into Spring Training week three.

Position Players

Honorable Mentions:

Kyle Higashioka:

Higashioka’s spring is slowly becoming too good to ignore. It’s easy to write off three days of good production early in the spring, though. If Kyle keeps hitting like he has been (.409/.458/.818) there could be a serious conversation about who the backup catcher will be on Opening Day.

Matt Holliday:

Holliday seems to be taking to the DH role about as well as anyone could have expected. He hit his second home run of the spring on Saturday against the Tigers. He has collected 18 total bases in 22 at-bats this spring. I wrote a while ago that this could be one of the more underrated signings of the off-season, if he keeps this up he could prove valuable for the Yankees either as a bat or a trade chip come July 31.

Most Valuable Position Player:

Tyler Wade:

In a time before Gleyber Torres, Jorge Mateo, and Didi Gregorius, Tyler Wade was the most promising young shortstop in the Yankees’ system. Wade’s spring started slow, going hitless until March 1. Last week, he hit .545 with a pair of doubles. The Yankees are flush with young shortstops, probably too much so. A good problem to have admittedly. With Gleyber Torres getting more comfortable at 2B, and Mateo getting reps in CF, it’s looking like Wade will be the one sticking to short.

Pitchers

Honorable Mentions:

Ben Heller:

Heller allowed only 1 earned run over 4 innings of work last week. Add that to an already impressive spring and the Yankees are looking at the first piece of their bridge from the starting pitching to Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman.

Luis Cessa:

Luis made another strong step towards the 5th spot in the rotation. Going 2 innings, allowing 0 earned runs, striking out 2, while walking none. Cessa has yet to allow a long ball this year, which seemed to be his kryptonite in 2016. If he keeps it up Joe Girardi and Brian Cashman will have a tough decision to make in a few weeks.

Most Valuable Pitcher:

Masahiro Tanaka:

I’m sure most people saw this one coming. Masahiro Tanaka continues to strike fear into the hearts of Grapefruit League hitters. He was perfect for 4 innings in his start against the Tigers, 12 up, 12 down. Seven strikeouts brings his spring total up to 13. Not much can be said about Tanaka that hasn’t been said already. This guy is really good.