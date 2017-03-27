Yankees Weekly Roundup: March 27, 2017

Welcome to the last Monday without meaningful baseball until October. The Yankees made another round of cuts last week, but I’d rather focus on the players that are still here.

Position Players

Honorable Mentions:

Aaron Judge:

Judge did everything he could this week to put himself in the best position to win the starting right field job over Aaron Hicks. Going 6/13 and raising his spring line to a very respectable .321/.390/.509. Judge has struck out 22% of the time this spring, which seems like a lot. However, compared to his 2016 rate of 44.2%, 12 strikeouts in 53 plate appearances is a welcome reprieve, and perhaps signs of improvement.

Starlin Castro:

After expressing his willingness to fill in for injured Didi Gregorius to begin the season earlier in the week, Starlin has been doing everything on the field to make himself the front-runner. While Tyler Wade scuffled at the plate, Castro excelled. Hitting .400 last week; he has not played any shortstop in that time. With Ruben Tejada getting cut the shortstop picture is becoming more clear. I still don’t feel comfortable naming any one player the short-term replacement for Didi. That decision will likely be made after this last week of Spring Training games.

Most Valuable Position Player

Greg Bird:

With Gleyber Torres gone, Greg Bird is the Yankees’ best remaining hitter. After being named the starting first baseman on Wednsday, Bird went on to make Joe Girardi look very smart by mashing 2 home runs against the Phillies. He would go on and add another home run against the Blue Jays, bringing his spring total to 7.

In the last week, Bird has recorded a hit in every game he’s played in, hitting .583, 5 of his 7 hits going for extra bases. Spring Training stats should of course be taken with a grain of salt, it is, however, encouraging to see that Bird’s shoulder is not bothering him heading into the season.

Pitchers

Honorable Mentions

Masahiro Tanaka:

Tanaka had one of his worse starts of the spring on Wednesday. Worry not, though, a down start for Masahiro Tanaka this spring consists of 5.1 IP 3H 0R 1BB 3K. With only a week left this spring, Tanaka’s stats are a marvel. 18.2 IP, 0.00 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 3 walks, 6 hits. His best Spring Training in three years.

Chad Green:

With Luis Cessa being cut, and Bryan Mitchell seemingly pitching himself out of the competition for one of the remaining rotation spots, Green put his best foot forward last Monday. Lowering his spring ERA to 1.50, striking out 2 and only walking 1 over 3.1 scoreless innings. I said before the season that Green was the de facto favorite, and I feel pretty comfortable restating that fact now after his five spring appearances.

Most Valuable Pitcher:

Luis Severino:

While I never seriously thought the Yankees would move Severino to the bullpen permanently, I hoped they would. After this spring, however, I’m more of a believer in Luis Severino as a starting pitcher. His spring stats don’t exactly jump off the page: 3.95 ERA in 13.2 IP, 16K, 5BB. His most recent appearance against the Phillies was eye opening. A perfect 3 innings with 5 strikeouts. While Severino’s stuff doesn’t look any better (it was already great). He does look more comfortable throwing his changeup in all counts, and maneuvering (mostly) big league lineups comfortably.

Something to remember with Severino, he will likely end up being the 4th starter. He doesn’t have to be lights out every night, as long as he can avoid the 6 and 7 run starts that plagued him early last season he will be a serviceable starter. Another thing that deserves to be mentioned whenever talking about Severino, he’s only 23. There is still lots of room to improve.