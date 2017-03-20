Yankees Weekly Roundup: March 20, 2017

The New York Yankees went 4-2 over the last week in Spring Training; highlighted by a combined no-hitter against the Tigers on Friday. With the first round of cuts in the rear view mirror, and only two weeks until opening day, the 2017 Yankees are starting to take shape.

Position Players

Honorable Mentions:

Clint Frazier:

Clint Frazier’s spring didn’t start poorly, but he has seemed to fall into a groove this past week; hitting his first home run of the spring, and even stealing a couple of bags. Frazier’s lack of walks this spring surely is a cause for concern. He will almost certainly start the year in AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which should give him plenty of time to iron out the kinks in his approach.

Gary Sanchez:

Sanchez raised his OBP 40 points last week, reaching base in 6/12 plate appearances. Mashing his second home run of the spring while driving in 4 runs. Sanchez is well on his way to proving that his 2016 success was no flash in the pan.

Most Valuable Position Player

Gleyber Torres:

The team leader in almost every offensive statistic, Gleyber stayed hot last week. Three of his 4 hits going for extra bases, tallying 9 total bases, and playing excellent defense wherever Joe Girardi puts him. Gleyber Torres is not only living up to the hype in his first big league camp, he might be increasing it.

Pitchers

Honorable Mentions:

Masahiro Tanaka:

Another week, another sterling start from Masahiro Tanaka. He held the Tigers hitless over 4.1 innings on Friday. Tanaka has now thrown a combined 10.1 hitless innings vs the Tigers this spring. Tanaka added 6 strikeouts to his spring total, leading the team by a wide margin.

Chad Green:

The decision for who will be the 5th started just got tougher. In last week’s roundup, I wrote about Luis Cessa inserting himself into the discussion. Well, this week was Chad Green’s turn. While Green might have been considered by some to be the tentative favorite, he pitched like he had something to prove on Wednesday. Allowing only 1 run on 1 hit and striking out 3.

Most Valuable Pitcher:

Michael Pineda:

Michael Pineda continued his excellent spring with a perfect 5 inning start against the Phillies. He struck out 8 of the 15 batters he faced which comes as no surprise. What he did that stuck out to me was he managed contact very well. Everyone knows Pineda will miss bats, he led the majors in K/9 last year. Where he would run into trouble is throwing very hittable pitches, often getting burned by the long ball. In his start on Wednesday, he was inducing weak grounders and lazy fly balls. Perhaps Pineda has found the last piece of his pitching puzzle.