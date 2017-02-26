Yankees Weekly Roundup: Week 1

Welcome to the first edition of the Yankees Weekly Roundup. The Yankees only played three games this week, so this will be a slightly abridged version. Taking into consideration the fact that nobody has played in more than two games, there was a surprising amount of important at-bats and innings pitched.

Week Recap:

Runs Scored: 21

Runs Allowed: 12

Run Differential: +9

Record: 2-1

Position Players

Honorable Mentions:

Gleyber Torres

Torres picked up right where he left off in the fall, roping a couple doubles over the weekend and scoring 2 runs thanks to some heads-up base running. Where Torres played in the field was an interesting question entering the spring, weather it be shortstop, second base, or third. Seeing him out there at short on day one shows how confident Yankees brass is in his defensive abilities. With Didi Gregorius leaving for the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday, expect to see a lot more of Gleyber at shortstop.

Matt Holliday

The Yankees’ biggest winter acquisition seems right at home in Tampa. Three singles in two games, all as a designated hitter. Holliday will surely get some reps in left field as the spring continues, but with the Chris Carter signing I would be surprised to see Holliday even try on a first basemen’s mitt.

Joe Girardi also commented about Holliday’s presence off the field during the 5th inning of the spring opener on Friday. “You can tell that young guys are going to look up to him, look to him for direction. He’s not afraid to put his arm around a young guy and have a long conversation with him. He’ll be great in our clubhouse”

Aaron Judge

Judge’s weekend wasn’t the best statistically. He is, however, wanted for assault with a deadly weapon after this home run.

Listen to the sound his bat made, watch the left fielder not even take a single step. A tantalizing peek at Judge’s ceiling.

Most Valuable Position Player:

Miguel Andujar

A late addition to our top 10 Prospects list from earlier this year, Andujar made the most of his four at-bats this weekend tallying three hits including a double and a triple while scoring three runs. While Chase Headley is still under contract through the 2018 season, if Andujar continues to improve like he did in 2016, Headley could be a name to watch when trade talks start stirring up.

Pitchers

Honorable Mentions:

Bryan Mitchell

I once said that Bryan Mitchell was the least appealing option for the 5th starter spot. I said that because his command was simply not good enough to be a starting pitcher. He always had great stuff but if Mitchell wants to make a serious run at the rotation in 2017 he needed to make some changes. It seems as though he’s done so, getting ahead of almost every hitter he faced and allowing zero free passes in his first start of the spring.

Luis Severino

One of the reasons Luis Severino struggled as a starter (and excelled as a reviler) was his arsenal of pitches. He has thrown mostly fastballs and sliders in his two big league seasons. He does throw a changeup, but not a lot, 8.9% of the time in 2016. Severino will go as far (as a starter) as his changeup takes him, and during his first start, his changeup looked pretty good. The best one coming in an 0-2 count to Rowdy Tellez in the second inning resulting in a swing & miss and Severino’s first strikeout of the spring.

Most Valuable Pitcher:

Adam Warren

I fear that Adam Warren might be overlooked this spring because while his two innings were exceptional, not allowing a base runner while striking out two, it was business as usual. Warren looked no different (stuff wise) than he did back in 2014 and 2015, the best years of his career. For those who were down on Warren after a rocky 2016, his start should be seen as a return to form. Warren remains my pick to win the 5th starter spot.