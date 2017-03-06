Yankees Weekly Roundup: Week 2

Welcome to the second edition of the Yankees Weekly Roundup. The first full week of Spring Training saw a combination of great pitching performances and dynamite offense top to bottom.

Runs Scored: 50

Runs Allowed: 24

Run Differential: +26

Record: 7-1

Position Players

Honorable Mentions:

Greg Bird:

Hitting a cool .600 for the week while also leading the team in home runs with three. The Spring Training competition for the starting first base job might have all but ended when Tyler Austin went down. Bird is still playing like he’s got something to prove.

Matt Holliday:

Holliday started his spring as hot as he could, going 2-2 in his pinstripe debut. He stayed hot in week two, cranking his first home run while tallying 10 total bases. Last week I doubted weather or not Holliday would even bother getting work at first base with the recent Chris Carter signing, but it looks as though he has been taking some ground balls.

Most Valuable Position Player:

Billy McKinney:

“The other guy the Yankees got for Aroldis Chapman” is doing his best to shake that name this week. Reaching base in 6/7 plate appearances in five games, recording 4 hits (three of which were for extra bases). McKinney is starting to look like the top prospect the A’s gave up for Jeff Samardzija back in 2013 (he was even overshadowed in that trade by Addison Russell).

Pitchers

Honorable Mentions:

Aroldis Chapman

What can you say about Aroldis Chapman that hasn’t been said already? In his first two outings of the spring, he threw a combined 12 pitches, all 12 were strikes. He struck out three, allowing zero baserunners. Chapman is well on his way to once again being the anchor of the Yankees bullpen.

Masahiro Tanaka:

Tanaka continued his spring excellence during his start on Sunday. He allowed 3 hits over three innings of work, not allowing any runs. Striking out four and walking none. There have been a lot of questions surrounding the Yankees’ rotation in 2017. Tanaka, being the undisputed ace of the staff, seems ready to answer all of those questions on Opening Day.

Most Valuable Pitcher:

Michael Pineda:

Michael Pineda has been a hot topic this winter. Will he be good? Will he be bad? Will he be both? How he performs this season remains to be seen, but Pineda looked as sharp as a pitcher could be in his first start on Saturday. Allowing a ground-ball single, zero runs, and striking out five Tigers over two innings. These weren’t your typical Spring Training strikeouts against your old roommate’s cousin either. Among the vanquished were noted good hitters Miguel Cabrera, J.D. Martinez, and Justin Upton.