Yankees Win Arbitration Case Against Dellin Betances, Might Lose In The Long Run

Heading into Friday’s arbitration hearing, the New York Yankees and reliever Dellin Betances sat $2 million apart in their negotiations. Betances and his representatives were asking for $5 million while the Yankees only wanted to pay Betances $3 million for the upcoming season. In the most interesting arbitration case this offseason, the hearing was decided in favor of the Yankees. This arbitration process was the first one for Betances; he was the only arbitration-eligible player to go to a hearing to settle the negotiations for the Yankees.

For this specific case, it could have been a groundbreaking hearing for relievers. The asking price of $5 million is normally reserved for closers, which Betances has only filled that role for two months of his career. Throughout his career, Betances has been the setup man for the Yankees. Whether it was pitching before David Robertson, Andrew Miller, and Aroldis Chapman, Betances has been phenomenal in his role as a setup reliever. However, arbitration hearings are judged by history. The arbitration expert felt that the asking price of $5 million was too high for a non-reliever.

The Case For Dellin Betances

Despite the fact that history was not on his side, Dellin Betances brings a strong case for asking for $5 million. In his first 3 full seasons with the Yankees, Betances has made the All-Star Game every year and has a career 2.16 ERA. A workhouse for the team, Betances has an explosive fastball that sits in the upper-90s. Even though his fastball is impressive, that is not his best pitch in his arsenal. That honor would go to his devastating breaking ball. Somewhat closer to a slurve than a slider, the break on that pitch is impressive and helps tally up his strikeout total. He averages 130 strikeouts per season, which is a mind-boggling number. Last season, Betances led all relievers with the most strikeouts, racking up 126 (which was his career low).

Dellin Betances and his representatives thought that Betances’s strong career numbers would earn him the $5 million. Even though he is not a closer (or will be used as a closer), Betances has the numbers that would make him a closer for almost any other team in the MLB. Along with his impressive numbers, the modern view of relievers could have helped out his case as well. With the role Andrew Miller played in the postseason, the idea of the closer being the most important reliever on a team is not necessarily true. Many teams still operate this way, however, there could a trend that shifts from that. Especially with the push about two years ago saying that any reliever could be a closer, not simply the ones designated with that title.

The Case For The Yankees

The argument for the Yankees is quite simple: Dellin Betances is not a closer. While it might be a semantical argument, it is how the arbitration expert made his decision. There is a huge difference in salary between a standard reliever and a closer. Even if the reliever is of All-Star caliber, that player still will not be paid as much as the closer. That is the case with Betances. Whether it is fair or not is up for debate, but that is how the decision was made.

Also, Dellin Betances had two months to serve as the closer for the Yankees. However, Betances wore out as the season came to a close. His ERA ballooned from 2.08 ERA starting in September to his career high 3.08 ERA that finished the season. Clearly, Betances was not pitching as himself. Some might chalk it up to not being able to handle the pressure of being the closer, but it seemed that Betances was being used too much after Miller and Chapman were traded. Either way, this helped the Yankees win the arbitration case against Betances.

Then Things Turned Ugly

After winning the hearing, Yankees president Randy Levine decided to speak to the media. In a move that has numerous baseball personalities scratching their head, Levine seemed to be harsh against the Yankee reliever. Stating that Betances asking for $5 million “had no bearings in reality”, which is a bold thing to say about a three-time All-Star. Betances had a case to be made that could have earned him $5 million. No one would have batted an eye if Betances won instead of the Yankees.

However, that is not the harshest thing that Levine said. Perhaps the most outrageous thing said was this:

“It’s like me saying, I’m not the president of the Yankees, I’m an astronaut. I’m not an astronaut and Dellin Betances is not a closer.”

While I believe the point of what Levine said was to indicate that Betances is not a closer so he should not be winning an arbitration hearing asking for closer money. However, the insult in the quote is saying that Betances asking for that money bordered on crazy. Throwing in a comparison to Levine calling himself an astronaut pushes a touchy comment to blasting a player.

Count The Days

Dellin Betances will become a free agent after the 2019 season. With how the events of this arbitration hearing went (it was heated before the comments by Randy Levine), it would be surprising to foresee a scenario of Betances coming back to the Yankees. Even if these events did not happen, there was going to be a small chance of Betances returning to a team where Chapman is the highest paid reliever in baseball. Now, the chances of retaining Betances might have hit 0. Speaking about his free agency down the road, Betances stated that “[free agency] will be a little easier when the times comes.” This heavily implies that Betances will have an easier time in deciding to leave the Bronx for other pastures.

When the business of operating a team gets involved with player contracts, things get personal and the team looks bad. Look at the Miami Heat and their former star player Dwayne Wade for a perfect example of this. This arbitration case was going to be an ugly since the Yankees have to downplay the significance of Betances in order to win the hearing. However, the comments after the decision by Yankees President Randy Levine pushed the boundary too far. Yankee fans, enjoy the next three seasons with Dellin Betances. They will be his last three with the club.