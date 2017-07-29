Yannick Hanfman Reaches First Career Final At The Swiss Open

Qualifier Yannick Hanfman, playing just his third ATP Tour level tournament, upsets last year’s runner-up Robin Haase 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4) at the J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open Gstaad. In this 2-hour and 27-minute battle, Hanfman saved four match points and broke three times. This has been an outstanding week for Hanfman, the German qualifier took out defending champion Feliciano Lopez in the second round, and eighth seed Joao Sousa in the quarterfinals. Firing seven aces total, Hanfman won 77% of first serve points and ended the match with a first serve percentage of 62%. Haase, the sixth seed also ended the match with a 62% of first serves in, but hit 14 aces in his three set loss. The sixth seed played better on second serve points than the qualifier, but was mentally worn down after not converting four match points to advance to his second-straight final. Although Haase will be disappointed with this match, a positive to take away should be his win over David Goffin in the quarterfinals. With all this momentum heading into the final, do not be surprised if Hanfman walks away the victor tomorrow. However, Hanfman will have to take out another clay court specialist, Fabio Fognini for the title.

The fourth-seeded Fognini also needed three sets to take out second-seeded Roberto Bautista-Agut 5-7, 6-2, 6-3. The match lasted just over two hours with their serving stats very similar. Fognini, who came into the match with a 4-2 lead in their head-to-head, won 71% of first serve points and a dismal 48% of second serve points. Bautista-Agut won 73% of first serve points, and would also do poorly on second serve points, winning only 45%. The deciding factor came in break point conversions. Bautista-Agut had 13 chances to break the Fognini serve, but only did it once. As for Fognini, the fourth seed converted all four break point opportunities throughout the match. This was a solid win for Fognini even though he holds a winning record against the Spaniard. Bautista-Agut has reached the fourth round at all the Grand Slams so far, and was in his fourth semifinal of the season. It just goes to show you that having the edge in the head-to-head can also give you a leg up mentally going into the match. No matter how well a player has performed all year, if they are playing against someone they have a losing record to, it messes with their mentality.

Hanfman has beaten a lot of good players this week, but Fognini has the experience of playing in finals before. Although Hanfman will have adrenaline and confidence going into tomorrow’s final, I believe Fognini’s experience will carry him through to his first title of the season.