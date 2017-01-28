A Year After Being One Of White Sox’s Top Prospects, Tim Anderson Finds Himself A Main Component Of Rebuild

During the offseason, the Chicago White Sox brought in several new prospects from other teams when they traded veterans Chris Sale and Adam Eaton. One of the few home-grown prospects the team still has, who went into Sox Fest last year as one of the team’s top prospects, shortstop Tim Anderson, now only a year later comes in as one of the main pieces in the new-look Sox. Drafted 17th overall by the White Sox in the 2013 MLB Draft, Anderson went into the 2016 season with an invite to Spring Training for a second straight year and the outlook from higher ups that he would most likely start the season in the minors, but eventually be called up to takeover the starting shortstop job at some point. That eventual first call-up to the White Sox would happen for Anderson on June 10th and he would stay with the team for much of the rest of the season.

He would end up posting some pretty solid numbers with a .293 average, nine home runs, 30 RBIs, 59 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases to go along with a .738 OPS and pretty solid .965 fielding percentage.

I got a chance to speak with Tim for the first time for The Runner Sports at Sox Fest on Friday; we talked about everything from the transition from last year to this year –for not only the team, but himself, with it set to be his first full year– and the expectations of being a core player that the team wants to build around.

Nello Rubio: Last year you started off in the minors and got called up to the team later on. You had a pretty good rookie season and if you played the whole season, probably would’ve had a better chance at winning Rookie of the Year. So what was the experience like your first year with the team?

Tim Anderson: It was a good experience. Very exciting, just coming up here and playing the way I did. Just bring some excitement to the team. I really enjoyed it.

Nello Rubio: You are one of the players the team obviously wants to build around for the next few years and once the Sox finally are able to compete for a title again. With this being your first full year, what improvements have you made during the offseason that you have been working on?

Tim Anderson: Just getting better in every part of my game. Defense, offense, and just having better plate discipline. Just continue to do what I’ve been doing. Nothing’s changed, just continue to go out and have fun. Play the same way that I’ve been playing.

NR: Is there any players on the team that have helped you along last year that you’re looking to help you more again this year?

TA: Yeah, Frazier helped me out a lot. I still communicate with Jimmy Rollins a little bit. They always help me out if I really needed help.

NR: I know you guys are going through a little bit of a transition right now with Sale and Eaton being traded and some of the younger guys that were brought in during the offseason. How do you think that’s going to help you guys?

TA: It’s going to be exciting! We are all young, everybody’s excited about it! I’m excited about it and a lot of energy and we got a lot of good players here! So everybody’s going fill the seats and we are going to see what we can do to put together a good ballclub! It’s going be very exciting here in Chicago in the next few years!

NR: What do you think about the switch from Robin Ventura to Rick Renteria as the manager?

TA: Rick brings a lot of energy. He’s a great guy. Got a chance to work with him last year when I got called up and it was from there I built a great relationship with him. Which was very helpful. He’s going to be great, he will do a great job.

NR: Do you have any goals or expectations you want to achieve for yourself this season?

TA: Yeah, just continue to get better and be the best I can be on the field. Also help anybody on the team that needs help and just kind of be a leader to some of the guys that look up to me a little bit. Some of the young guys that are coming up. I got a little taste and some guys that didn’t, just help them out in anyway that I can.

NR: I know Carson Fulmer is one of the few home-grown Sox prospects that came up through the system with you. Do you think that he can help the team more this year too?

TA: For sure he can. He’s a dominant pitcher. Just good overall. Off the field, great guy. On the field, he’s a dog on the mound and I like the way he pitches. He has a lot of energy and he gets out there.

Nello Rubio: Alright, Tim thanks for your time and hope you have a great season along with the rest of the team.

Tim Anderson: Yeah, you’re welcome and I look forward to giving my full effort out there for all of the Sox fans, night in and night out.