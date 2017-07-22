Yoan Moncada’s Big Game Not Enough As White Sox Fall In Extras

The Chicago White Sox’s Yoan Moncada had quite the game for the South Siders in just his second game since being called up. The top rated prospect in all of baseball went 1-for-4 and had a triple and 4 RBIs Friday night in a tough luck 7-6, 10-inning loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Moncada got the Sox going in the second inning with a solidly hit RBI groundout to score All-Star right fielder Avisail Garcia, who led off the inning with a walk. The second baseman would get his next at-bat in the very next inning; one which saw Moncada show off his amazing speed, as he got a bases-loaded clearing triple to the gap in left-center with two outs in the third to make it 5-1 Sox. Moncada went home-to-third in just 11.24 seconds at a sprint speed of 30 feet per second.

According to Statcast, that was the fastest by a White Sox player all season and ninth-fastest home-to-third on the team since Statcast was first introduced in 2015. Moncada’s sprint speed on that triple is better than Reds’ center fielder Billy Hamilton’s current MLB leading 30.1 feet per second.

The 22-year-old was glad to get that first hit finally out of the way and especially in such a big moment too, as he mentioned in his postgame comments. Having the following to say through Sox interpreter Billy Russo: “Once I got that first hit, I felt relieved. First because it was the first one. And second because of the situation. It was a three-RBIs triple. It was a very big moment of the game. From now on, I’m going to feel more relaxed and comfortable.”

Unfortunately for the White Sox, aside from veteran outfielder Melky Cabrera continuing his current hot streak by going 2-for-4 with a double, everything pretty much went downhill from there. Starter James Shields would allow five runs in the next two innings to his one-time former team and the the Sox only scored one more run the rest of the game. Thus making it 6-6 through four more innings, before Kansas City finally won on a walk-off sacrifice fly to center by Whit Merrifield.